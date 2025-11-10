NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Broncos stand firm in updated AFC rankings

The Denver Broncos are still in a three-way record tie with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC, so not much changed from the previous week, as all three teams won and stand atop of their divisions once again.

Denver is in the middle of a mini-bye, as some would call it, as they played back on Thursday and will have about 10 days in between games instead of the normal seven, or roughly 14 for a normal bye week. The Broncos getting to 9-2 with a win over the Chiefs in Week 11 would really force us to have some interesting conversations about both teams.

Now that the AFC action in Week 10 is wrapped up, we've got our updated AFC power rankings to unveil. Where do the Broncos rank?

Updated AFC power rankings following intense Week 10 action in 2025

16. Tennessee Titans (1-8)

I think even for a year one rebuild, this is a disaster. Nothing has worked for the Titans this year, and it's not outlandish to say that rookie QB Cam Ward has been bad, even if it's his first year in the NFL.

15. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

The defense is good. The offense is not.

And until the Browns find a franchise QB, nothing is going to change.

14. New York Jets (2-7)

When bad teams get this late into a season, one win doesn't change much. The Jets still have legitimate roster issues and need to find a franchise QB. This team notably acquired three first-round picks, among other capital, when they traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams as the deadline.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Losing to the Denver Broncos on TNF, the Raiders are an unsurprising 2-7 and can't really do much of anything well. Could Pete Carroll be one-and-done in Vegas?

12. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

The offense is good enough to make the playoffs, but it's the historically bad defense that has been the Bengals' demise here in 2025. That's what this franchise has to fix next offseason.

11. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

The Miami Dolphins are still playing hard and upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. This was an outstanding win for Mike McDaniel, who has come under fire this year, to say the least.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)

We saw another major fourth quarter comeback, and this time, it was in Houston. With a backup QB, the Texans beat the Jaguars and bumped them down to 5-4. It's clear that the Jags are nothing more than an average team, but they are still in a respectable playoff position.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

It's the same old Pittsburgh Steelers. Now 5-4 on the season, they are all of a sudden in a position to get leap-frogged by the Baltimore Ravens, who are only one game behind them. Pittsburgh is falling apart.

8. Houston Texans (4-5)

The Houston Texans were 0-3 at one point, so this team is clawing its way back into the mix. With a top-notch defense, Houston could keep stacking wins and earn a Wild Card seed this year.

7. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

Winners of three in a row, the Ravens are doing what many of us had predicted as they got healthier. There is still a good bit of work left, but Baltimore is on the right track and could even steal the AFC North lead from Pittsburgh.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-4 in one-score games and are what their record says they are, so I am not going to pretend this team is a juggernaut at the moment - they simply aren't.

5. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

The Buffalo Bills are good for one or two of these bad losses per season. Falling to the Dolphins in Miami in Week 10 puts them even further behind the New England Patriots in the division. Buffalo has serious WR and defense concerns.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

The LA Chargers beating the Steelers in Week 10 was a good win, but that's about it. They improve to 7-3 on the season but will be sporting a below-average OL for the rest of the year, and that isn't going to hold up down the stretch at all.

3. New England Patriots (8-2)

The Patriots definitely silenced some doubters with a win over the Buccaneers in Week 10. This team might just be for real after all. With the Bills losing, New England continues to be in a great position to win the AFC East.

2. Denver Broncos (8-2)

The Denver Broncos have won seven games in a row and took down the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 on TNF. Denver hosts Kansas City in Week 11 with a great chance to really distance themselves atop the AFC West. Their pass-rush is also on pace to set the single-season sack record.

1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

With a win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, the Colts keep pace with the Broncos and Patriots and are also 8-2. Indy's Jonathan Taylor might just be the MVP of the league right now.