Broncos final opponents of 2025 season looking worse and worse by the week

The 2025 season has taken plenty of different turns and twists for the Denver Broncos. Seemingly, the season has at least one more twist left in it based on the final few games of the Broncos' schedule. A part of their 17-game slate that once seemed to be a difficult stretch doesn't appear to be anymore.

The Broncos just finished the easiest stretch of their season on a seven-game winning streak, but many have cautioned that the schedule picks up after their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. That remains true for their upcoming matchup with the Chiefs, but might be changing with their final few games. Specifically, Denver's games from Weeks 13-16 seem much different than they did just a few weeks ago. Thankfully, they seem easier than once thought.

Roughly a month into the season, the Commanders, Packers, and Jaguars all appeared to be legitimate top-flight teams, with the NFC teams being playoff teams from 2024. As for Jacksonville, they appeared to be the young, upstart team of the season. With Week 10 winding down, none of these teams looks as strong as they did just half of the season ago.

The final stretch of Denver's schedule is much softer than initially thought

Denver will head to the nation's capital in Week 13 for Sunday Night Football, but might see a very different Commanders team from what many thought they would see. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels has been bitten by the injury bug for the majority of the 2025 season. In his on-and-off absence, the Commanders have lost five games in a row and are free-falling out of the NFC playoff race. Both teams have the Week 12 bye, which will give both a chance to heal and get healthy.

Denver will host the Packers in Week 15, and Green Bay has some issues to work out before then. Green Bay is a comfortable 5-2-1 heading into Monday Night Football, but they are fresh off a rough loss to the Panthers, barely beat a bad Cardinals team in Week 6, and they have been inconsistent overall. Some weeks, the Packers appear to be title contenders; others, it's a collection of talent that isn't very meshed. If the Broncos can limit their rushing attack and put the game on Jordan Love's arm, they'll have a good chance.

As for the Jaguars, the sky is currently falling. Jacksonville blew a substantial lead to the Texans on Sunday in Houston, making them losers of three of their last four. Once seemingly the Cinderella of the 2025 season, the Jaguars might be under .500 when they arrive in Denver in Week 16.