Broncos recent offensive woes can be explained with one simple stat

The Denver Broncos are 8-2, but their offense feels anything but it. The defensive unit has more than carried the load for the Broncos and has helped propel them to their NFL-best record, but all is not lost for the Broncos' offense. In fact, there are still plenty of reasons for hope going forward.

The Broncos came through the softest part of their schedule undefeated in those games. Along with their softest games of the season, it was also an action-packed time for the Broncos. In total, Denver just played seven games in less than 40 days, which is an incredible oddity in the NFL season. For the Broncos, their loss-less stretch helped them tie NFL history.

Denver's seven wins in 39 days help tie an NFL mark for wins during that time period. The Broncos are the most injured they've been all season, recently playing over half of the Raiders matchup without three of their All-Pros, one from each side of the ball. With this stretch of games behind them, we can finally say that the Broncos are clearly gassed, and this could explain their offensive woes.

Considering seven games in 39 days, the Broncos offense is simply gassed

Seven football games in less than six complete weeks feels like an impossible task and takes a toll on the human body. The fact that the Broncos went winless in that stretch isn't getting enough attention, but that isn't the point. The Broncos are gassed, hurt, and undefeated in the months of October and November. By the end of the fourth quarter against the Raiders, the Brocos were down the big-play receiver, had missed their All-Pro guard for two quarters, and had been without their other starting guard for roughly a month.

It can't be understated how well the Broncos have played despite their injuries piling up against them. Expecting the team to continue to play at the same level as their All-Pros drop like flies, three of them by halftime on Thursday to be exact, is an absurd idea. The Broncos are going to need rest and time to recover from their injuries, and this next stretch of their schedule offers them just that.

Starting with Friday, the Broncos played one game in a 23-day window, which includes their Week 12 bye. Most importantly, the Broncos will be able to catch their breath over the next few weeks. Once their offense regains its bearings and gets healthier, expect the play to improve. But until then, assigning more blame than needed does no one any favors.