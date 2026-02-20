Way too early AFC West predictions has Broncos repeating as champions

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world in 2024 with a rookie quarterback, winning 10 games and earning a spot in the playoffs. Well, the team built on that in 2025 and had won 11 games in a row at one point, continually stacking close victories.

At the end of the day, though, what happened in 2025 doesn't matter anymore. In a few short weeks, the new league year for 2026 will officially begin, so Denver and 31 other teams will restart their operations and try to build on the 2025 success or improve on failure.

The AFC West again figures to be a relatively competitive division, and it would not at all be a shock if the Broncos repeated as champions.

Way too early AFC west predictions for the 2026 NFL Season

1. Denver Broncos, 12-5

The Broncos already have the best roster in the AFC West and clearly have a special quarterback and an elite coaching staff in place. In 2025, Denver went 14-3 and won the division, but many criticized the team for winning a ton of close games, but in today's NFL, being able to win close is a much more sustainable method than winning in blowout fashion.

With obvious roster needs likely to be addressed, the Broncos will again be in a position to win the division. It might not be all that realistic to suggest that another 14-3 regular season is on the way, but this team does get their toughest opponents at home in 2026, so the schedule, while tougher than 2025, is still favorable to Denver.

2. Los Angeles Chargers, 11-6

The Los Angeles Chargers feel like the most 'good' team in the entire NFL. In each year of the Jim Harbaugh era, the team has gone 11-6 in the regular season and lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Truly, what reason currently exists to believe that LA can improve on this in 2026?

The General Manager, Joe Hortiz, was incapable of fixing the offensive line last offseason, and not only that, but stud defensive coordinator Jesse Minter left for the Baltimore Ravens head coaching job. The Chargers are more of a 'high floor' team than anything else, and given that both Harbaugh and Justin Herbert are good at what they do, the Chargers will stack some wins but will again fail to hit that next level.

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-7

The Kansas City Chiefs finishing with two losing seasons in a row feels unlikely, but the roster is thoroughly average, and the offense has been limited for multiple years now. It's clear that Chiefs GM Brett Veach just has not done a great job at trying to maintain a winning roster. Fortunately for him, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been able to cover up a lot, but the wheels fell off a bit in 2025.

It's reasonable to think that the Chiefs will have a modest rebound in 2026, though. Mahomes may be more motivated than ever to return from his torn ACL by Week 1, and Reid isn't getting any younger and may not be coaching for much longer.

4. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-12

We're likely talking about a future duo of Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza tasked with leading the Las Vegas Raiders. While this duo may work out for the long-term, the Raiders just so happen to be in one of the best divisions in football, might end up trading Maxx Crosby, and have roster holes everywhere.

Vegas landing Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft would be a great start, but this rebuild is going to take multiple offseasons. The Raiders have serious roster issues on the defensive side of the ball, need multiple wide receivers, and could also use some offensive line help.

And this is all assuming Mendoza develops into a semi-decent quarterback as well. It could be an encouraging season for Vegas in 2026, but winning will be hard to come by.