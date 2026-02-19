Bo Nix's PFF grade in 2025 is actually not as bad as you might think

Bo Nix has been a player that not everyone seems to agree on through two years in the NFL, as the Denver Broncos quarterback has helped the team go 24-10 in the regular season through two years, and did have his team one game within the Super Bowl in 2025.

However, many across the NFL are still not buying into Nix. Some of their arguments include that he's carried by the defense or is a 'system quarterback' who benefits from Sean Payton and his top-tier offensive mind.

But most, if not all of these arguments just don't work. Simply put, Nix is every bit of a franchise quarterback and has been the one doing the carrying on offense, especially in the second half of the 2025 season. And, believe it or not, his PFF grade for his successes this year isn't quite as low as you might think.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix's 2025 PFF grade was good for 13th

With a 77.1 grade, Nix came in as the 13th-rated quarterback in PFF's scoring system for the 2025 campaign.



"The Broncos’ offense was among the units to surrender the fewest sacks in the NFL this season. While a stout offensive line hosting a pair of first-team All-Pros is well deserving of the credit they receive, Bo Nix is also worthy of praise for his ability to avoid the take down. Nix’s 3.0% sack rate finished as an NFL-best, as his just 9.5% pressure to sack rate charted second among all qualifying passers." - Mason Cameron

The passers ranked ahead of Nix in 2025, and their grades are below:



1. Matthew Stafford - 91.9

2. Joe Burrow - 91.8

3. Josh Allen - 90.5

4. Jordan Love - 88.8

5. Dak Prescott - 86.9

6. Brock Purdy - 85.4

7. Trevor Lawrence - 83.7

8. Drake Maye - 80.7

9. Sam Darnold - 79

10. Jalen Hurts - 78.7

11. Justin Herbert - 78

12. Jared Goff - 77.7

There is absolutely an argument that Nix had a better season than a few of these passers ranked ahead of it, but for how much PFF seems to not credit Nix, his 2025 score seems higher than many of us would have guessed. Digging a bit deeper, Nix had 719 pass snaps, 680 dropbacks, and 612 attempts, which all ranked first in the league.

PFF credited Nix with 31 big-time throws, which ranked second among all quarterbacks. Nix also ranked inside the top-10 in rush snaps, designed runs, designed run yards, scramble yards, and rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks, so he was really producing all over the place in 2025.

One has to wonder just how much higher Nix's PFF grade would have been if he didn't have to deal with a ton of drops, as several touchdown passes were dropped in the end zone in 2025. Overall. Nix was maxing out what he could do for the Broncos given the supporting cast.

And this shines a light on a bigger issue for the Broncos heading into the offseason, which is being able to infuse the offense with the necessry talent needed to maximize Nix's rookie window. The front office tried last offseason, but the needs on offense still remain.

To be blunt, Denver is again at risk of wasting another prime year of Nix's career if they can't fix the offensive issues, and while his PFF grade is largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, surrounding him with even league-average talent will elevate that grade in 2026.