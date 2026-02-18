Broncos can pull off underrated trade after Dolphins major roster moves

The Denver Broncos may have to look to the trade market this offseason to acquire a legitimate upgrade on offense in particular. Given the current free agency class, it's not likely that Denver can fill the wide receiver, running back, and wide receiver rooms with adequate enough upgrades.

At the end of the day, the front office may have to work the phones to find a true solution. Many of the trade suggestions have centered around receiver for the Broncos, but there is always a chance that Denver could sniff around at other positions as well.

And with this dysfunctional AFC team clearly set to undergo a full, lengthy rebuild, General Manager George Paton has to call them up to see if this high-end weapon is available for the right price, as this would be a massive, game-changing upgrade on offense.

De'Von Achane in a trade would be an ideal Denver Broncos target

The Miami Dolphins release all of Tyreek Hill, James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and James Daniels on Monday, opening up enough cap space to potentially take on a massive dead cap hit from cutting Tua Tagovailoa, which is on the table.

The Dolphins aren't messing around and aren't going 'halfsies' with this - they're clearly embracing a full-scale rebuild, which is a smart move. At the end of the day, NFL teams need to be in one of two bucket: competing for Super Bowls or rebuilding to try and get there.

Miami is clearly multiple years away from competing, so the rebuild is coming. Well, De'Von Achane is the team's best offensive weapon at the moment and just had a career-best year in 2025. No yet 25 years old, Achane would be an elite, long-term solution for Denver.

In 2025, Achane ran for 1,350 yards and caught 67 passes for another 488 yards. In total, Achane finished with 1,838 yards and 12 touchdowns. Across his three years in the NFL, he's amassed 4,334 yards, 35 touchdowns, and has averaged a stellar 5.6 yards per carry, which is an all-time mark.

Not only does he get into the end zone regularly, but he's turning into an elite runner and has always been a high-end receiver at the running back position as well. At the moment, there really isn't any indication that the Dolphins are going to do one thing or another.

However, given the current state of the team, trading Achane would have to be on the table until it isn't. For the Broncos, this would be an ideal trade target, as he'd infuse the run game with production and also bring receiving upside, but what would it cost?

It's hard to imagine that Achane would cost anything more than a second-round pick, as he does play a position where production isn't hard to find, and he's also due for a contract extension. However, a second-round pick would be, in my view, a doable trade for the Broncos.

The Dolphins would get another top pick for the 2026 NFL Draft and would further entrench itself in this rebuild by making the move. Miami is clearly not planning on winning many games this year, so the best course of action would be to float top players like this in trades.

The Broncos should figure out what it would truly cost to land Achane and pull the trigger.