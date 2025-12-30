3 way too early guarantees for the Denver Broncos in 2026 NFL offseason

We're closing in on the end of the 2025 NFL Season, and free agency would begin soon after that in the middle of March. The Denver Broncos could be fresh off a Super Bowl victory or a deep playoff run, looking to further build on the wide open Super Bowl window.

Based on how things have fallen, the 2026 offseason could be one of the more exciting offseasons in the history of the team. They could have a good bit of extra draft capital and a ton of cap space to cap-off another Super Bowl-caliber roster for the 2026 season.

Let's make three early guarantees for Denver in the 2026 offseason.

Making three early guarantees for the Denver Broncos in the 2026 offseason

The Broncos will cut or trade LG Ben Powers

You just do not see an NFL team paying all five of their offensive line starters big-time money, but the Denver Broncos are now doing that with the recent extension for Luke Wattenberg. Ben Powers has been a good player for Denver, but he missed two months this year with an injury and has the most expendable contract. Denver obviously won't move on from Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, or Mike McGlinchey this offseason.

Powers is going to be the odd man out. Denver will cut or trade him in the offseason to free up some cap space.

The Broncos will trade their first-round pick for a WR or RB

I am feeling very bold - the Broncos just do not have that elite, go-to weapon on offense, and it seems like they have been trying. The most recent example was them allegedly having interest in Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline. Whether Denver makes a bold move for a running back or wide receiver via trade, the team will get very bold and use their first-round pick in 2026 as the primary compensation for a massive player deal.

The roster also doesn't have many needs left, so this is really one of the last pieces of the puzzle.

The Broncos will sign at least one player to a $50 million free agency deal

The Broncos have to cap space to sign a good bit of players in free agency. This team has been moderately aggressive on the open market, but they have every reason in the books to be even more aggressive this offseason. The Super Bowl window is wide open, and the Broncos have a rookie QB contract on their books.

The time to strike is now, and the Broncos still do have a few roster needs that could be worthy of a massive free agency deal. Inside linebacker is definitely one of those needs, and running back could be another. George Paton will look to strike a high-end deal with an immediate impact player in 2026.