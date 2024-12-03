Watch as Bo Nix makes the throw of the year in the Broncos Week 13 victory
Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix may have made the throw of the year in the NFL. His frozen rope to Marvin Mims Jr was something to watch in real time. Backed up deep in their own territory, the Denver Broncos were facing a third and 11 with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter. They had a four-point lead, and their latest scoring up to this point was a miraculous pick-six by Nik Bonitto:
Bo Nix threw this ball about 45 yards down the field on a total rope. It was easily his best throw of the season, and as each week passes, Nix continues to prove the doubters wrong. I'm old enough to remember when people said that Bo Nix had a noodle arm and did not have the arm strength to push the ball down the field and challenge tight windows.
Well, we got all of that on this play. On a third and long in this scenario, you'd think that Denver would just run some type of draw play to at least get a few more yards of breathing room, but Sean Payton clearly didn't want that. This 93-yard touchdown was the longest passing play of the season for the Broncos, and it also shows just how dangerous Marvin Mims Jr can be on offense.
The sad thing here is that the high of this play was kind of eliminated on the very next offensive play by the Cleveland Browns. Jerry Jeudy broke free for a 70-yard touchdown reception. This ended up being the game of Jeudy's life, and he may not have another game like this in his NFL career, so give credit where it's due.
But back to Bo Nix, this was one of a few stellar throws he made in this game. Nix was again money on third down and definitely had some high-stakes moments that he came through in. With the huge win, the Denver Broncos are now 8-5 on the season and three games over .500 for the first time in any season since 2016.
They have a gorilla-grip on the final seed in the AFC Playoff Picture but will still need have some work to do after coming out of the bye in Week 15. Their next game is at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the 6-7 club who is sitting in the eighth seed in the AFC playoff chase.