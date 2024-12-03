Courtland Sutton's 2024 season could be the best of his Broncos career
Courtland Sutton has dealt with some horrible QB play in Denver in recent years, but in 2024, he may finally have a competent QB to catch passes from. Sutton broke out in 2019 with 1,112 yards, six touchdowns, and a Pro Bowl. A 2020 ACL injury derailed what could have been a monster 2020 season, and in the 2021-2023 seasons, Sutton never had more than 829 yards.
And through 13 games here in the 2024 NFL Season, Sutton has essentially matched his production during the 2021-2023 seasons. Check this out:
2021: 58 receptions, 776 yards, 2 touchdowns
2022: 64 receptions, 829 yards, 2 touchdowns
2023: 59 receptions, 772 yards, 10 touchdowns
2024: 63 receptions, 846 yards, 45 touchdowns* through 13 games
Courtland Sutton is playing his tail off in 2024
Bo Nix is clearly developing a strong chemistry with Sutton, as in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, he had another six receptions for 102 yards. He's had three 100-yard performances over the last six games, and as of now, he is on pace to finish with the following production:
82 receptions, 1,107 yards, 7 touchdowns
Eighty-two receptions would be the highest of his career. The 1,107 yards would be the second-highest, and the seven touchdowns would also be the second-highest. Sutton has turned into a no. 1 player over the last month and a half, but there is also a benefit in having some perspective here.
Courtland Sutton is not a long-term answer here. He turns 30 in 2024 and has never really been a consistent no. 1 WR in the NFL. The way I see it is Sutton is the Tee Higgins in this WR room, so the Broncos need to find their own version of Ja'Marr Chase, if that makes sense.
This would be a much different conversation if Sutton was 25 years old, but he's not. Still, let's give credit where it's due; Courtland Sutton has largely been outstanding over the last month and a half, and he could have the best year of his NFL career in 2024.
Bo Nix is also benefitting from Sutton playing this well. They go hand in hand, really. Denver finally gets their bye in Week 14 and will get some much-needed rest. In Week 15, they'll host the Indianapolis Colts in what could be the single most important game of the post-Super Bowl 50 era for this team. A win would give the Broncos 9 on the season, and the Colts would then have their eighth loss.
That would mean that the Broncos would finish above the Colts in the AFC standings no matter what else happens. All that would be left is Denver winning one more game, or the Miami Dolphins getting their ninth loss, and the team is in the postseason.