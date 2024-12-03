Bo Nix’s game winning drive perfectly encapsulates the 2024 Denver Broncos
In one of the wildest games you'll ever see, the Denver Broncos found a way to beat the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. It's not often that the Denver Broncos get outplayed by their opponents and still find a way to win, but that was the case on MNF. The absence of CB Riley Moss was immediately, felt, so it was a career day for former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.
And Jameis Winston threw for nearly 500 passing yards against this defense, which is just an insane figure. The Browns took a one-point lead about halfway through the fourth quarter on a touchdown reception by Nick Chubb, who went into the end zone untouched. Defensively, you just have to wonder what the gameplan was by Vance Joseph.
Bo Nix led the game-winning scoring drive
I guess the idea here was that since Moss was out, Denver could not run a ton of man coverage since they didn't have a competent CB2. That forced them to run a ton of zone, and while they were able to take advantage of Jameis Winston's incompetence playing against zone coverage, it still felt like the gameplan wasn't great.
And it forced to offense to do more than I believe they thought they'd have to do. Well, after going down by one, Nix and the offense embarked on a six-minute scoring drive, and while scoring a touchdown would have been more ideal, a field goal gave them the lead back.
When Bo Nix needed to perform for his team, he and the offense did, period. Not only that, but Nix was nails, once again, on third down. At this point, it would almost be surprising to see Nix not lead some type of clutch scoring drive. Denver essentially iced the game on one of the craziest pick-sixes you'll ever see. Ja'Quan McMillian picked-off Jameis Winston and returned it for the score.
And the Broncos were still able to intercept Winston for a third time. McMillian, Cody Barton, and Nik Bonitto all had INTs in this one, and while Denver does not win without the defense making some keys plays, Bo Nix and the offense led a crucial scoring drive, and that drive perfectly encapsulated the 2024 Denver Broncos.
This team is smart, disciplined, and gritty. And that was the game-winning scoring drive. It's not always pretty as we can see, but gosh darn it this team knows how to win a football game. With the win, the Broncos improve to 8-5 on the year and are in a great position in the NFL playoff picture.