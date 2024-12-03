Updated Denver Broncos playoff odds following massive Week 3 victory
The Denver Broncos needed some clutch plays to earn a victory in Week 13 over the Cleveland Browns. Where do their playoff odds now stand? With each passing week, the Broncos games are getting more meaningful. Three weeks ago, they were in line to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, but a blocked field goal sent the Broncos home losers.
After that game, in Weeks 11-13, Denver had a chance to get their season back on track. And it was interesting at the time to see how the Broncos would respond to such a disastrous loss. In Week 11, they tore apart the Atlanta Falcons and kept them out of the end zone. In Week 12, they went into Las Vegas and won for the first time since 2014.
The Denver Broncos playoff odds keep climbing...
And in Week 13 on Monday Night Football for the NFL world to see, they played quite the dramatic game and were able to beat the Cleveland Browns. Since that heartbreaking loss, the Broncos ripped off three wins in a row, got to 8-5, and will now ride into their bye with a 76% chance to make the postseason, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Their playoff odds have never been higher. The team right behind them in eighth place, the Indianapolis Colts, are 6-7 and have a 27% chance at getting in. The Broncos next game in Week 15 is against the Colts, and if Denver wins that one, the Broncos would finish above the Colts in the AFC standings no matter what.
And the last team they would have to worry about is the Miami Dolphins. It'll be a day or so beflre the 2024 NFL Playoff Picture has updated odds for where the Broncos playoff chances will stand with a Week 15 victory.
But you have to imagine that their odds could climb to nearly 90% with a win over Indy in Week 15.
Many thought Denver would win only four games this year, and here they are having already hit their win total from 2023. They are also three games over .500 for the first time since 2016, and could be in line for their first winning record since then with a Week 15 victory.
Another thing to note here is that all three current Wild Card teams in the Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore Ravens have eight wins. LA is at 8-4 and Baltimore is at 8-5. The Broncos could not only clinch a playoff spot in the near future, but they could even earn the fifth or sixth seed depending on what happens in the coming weeks.