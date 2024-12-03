Broncos player might go from starting to cut after dreadful MNF performance
You can't help but feel for Denver Broncos cornerback Levi Wallace, who was thrust into a prominent starting role on national television in a crucial game.
The Broncos were without starting cornerback Riley Moss against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, and it showed. Former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had the most receiving yards in NFL history for a player coming back to face his old team (235) and only 20 of those yards came when Pat Surtain II was in coverage.
The Browns picked on Levi Wallace the entire game, from their first drive to their last. And it was effective. So effective, I'm not sure that Wallace is going to have a spot on the 53-man roster for much longer.
Broncos could cut Levi Wallace after Monday night debacle vs. Browns
The Browns went after Wallace for big play after big play. Elijah Moore had a huge play on their first drive of the game with Wallace in coverage. They converted a number of long third downs into his coverage. Jerry Jeudy had a 70-yard touchdown with Wallace in coverage.
It was simply unacceptable play from a professional, to the point that the Broncos threw Kris Abrams-Draine -- a rookie who was making his first NFL appearance in Week 13 -- out onto the field in Wallace's place for the Browns' potential game-winning drive. Of course, all is well that ends well. Ja'Quan McMillian got a pick-six and the Broncos managed to win despite allowing nearly 500 yards through the air, half of which came from their old pal Jerry Jeudy.
And Wallace was largely to blame for the lion's share of it, to be blunt.
Again, you almost can't help but feel bad for the guy, but that's life in the NFL. It's obviously a performance-driven business and that kind of performance on a national stage will get you fired.
The Broncos have other guys with experience who can fill in for Riley Moss, who hopefully won't miss any more time beyond the bye week. Damarri Mathis has started and played a lot in this league and made a couple of nice plays on Monday night as well. Even Kris Abrams-Draine would be a better option for Denver considering he couldn't possibly do worse than Wallace and would at least give the Broncos the opportunity to be letting a young player take his lumps out there.
The Broncos have to make a decision on whether or not they're going to bring back veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds from injured reserve, and they have to make it soon. Their deadline is December 5 and with Wallace playing so poorly, the Broncos could easily justify cutting Wallace, bringing Reynolds back, and then trying to add Wallace to the practice squad if they want.
But after the way he played on Monday night, I'm not sure what situation the Broncos could trust him again.