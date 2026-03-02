Updated Broncos' post-combine mock draft features bold Round 1 selection

Simply put, this could be one of the most important offseasons in the history of the Denver Broncos franchise. If the team does bring in the right players, they could be set up for a Super Bowl run in 2026.

However, if the opposite happens, the Broncos are going to top-out and again fail to reach the big game. With clear needs on both sides of the ball, both free agency and the NFL Draft are going to be crucial.

Let's get into a fresh Broncos mock draft now that the NFL Combine is in the books.

Updated Denver Broncos mock draft following NFL Scouting Combine

30. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

It's not an exaggeration to say that Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech had an elite NFL Combine performance and may have been one of the big winners from the event. Not only is Rodriguez athletic, as we saw during the combine, but he was a hyper-productive collegiate player with a nose for the football.

He does profile as an every-down starter at the position despite being slightly undersized. Pick 30 might be a bit too rich for Rodriguez, but at the same time, it might be a perfect spot for the Broncos to select him.

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price ran a solid 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and put up 21 reps on the bench press. His solid NFL Combine performance continues to keep him in the "RB2" conversations, as Jeremiyah Love is obviously the first running back off the board in the NFL Draft. Price actually has a bit of Javonte Williams to his game and could be a nice option for the backfield.

Even if the Broncos addressed the room in free agency, Price could still make a lot of sense.

94. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Justin Joly has a lot of receiving upside at the position, and the foundation to be a sound blocker is at least present. Denver could do a lot worse at pick 94, but the main idea here is getting a legitimate tight end prospect in the building, which is something they shockingly did not do during the 2025 NFL Draft.

108. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Drew Shelton would be more of a developmental pick, and with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey getting up there in age, now is the time to take a shot on a tackle in the NFL Draft.

130. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Running a 4.3 and putting 26 reps up on the bench press, Deion Burks had a strong testing day at the NFL Combine. Burks is a slot receiver and could be yet another young player the team adds to the mix at this position, which does need a major investment in the offseason.

168. Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Denver has to beef up the defensive line, and it wouldn't shock me if Denver actually used pick 30 on a top prospect, but in this latest mock, Denver takes a flier on Skyler Gill-Howard to at least provide some depth.

247. Devan Boykin, S, Indiana

Devan Boykin is a national champion in 2025 with Indiana, and with Brandon Jones currently slated to be a free agent next offseason, the Broncos might consider doing a bit of planning for that potential exit.

255. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

The Broncos add another cornerback to the room and snag Ephesians Prysock. Riley Moss is all of a sudden playing in the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.