Updated Broncos' mock draft sees Denver trading their first-round pick

The Denver Broncos have done quite well for themselves in the NFL Draft in recent years, but it now might be time for this team to kick it up a notch with their roster building. I do believe the team is going to make a huge move for an offensive weapon this offseason.

I could see a scenario where the Broncos do not own their first-round pick when the NFL Draft rolls around, and this updated mock draft is going to reflect that. With a healthy amount of draft capital, a healthy amount of cap space, and Bo Nix being on his rookie deal, Denver is going to go crazy this offseason.

Let's see how this latest Broncos' mock draft may look.

Updated 2026 Denver Broncos mock draft with no first-round pick

31. Broncos trade pick to Miami Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos finally make a huge move for a weapon and trade their first-round pick in 2026 for Jaylen Waddle, the speedy wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins. With the Dolphins likely moving on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, they could be more inclined to make another major move, and a first-rounder might be enough to get it done before the NFL Draft rolls around.

63. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

The Denver Broncos need to get serious about fixing their LB room in the offseason, as I do believe there is a chance that Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are not in the picture in 2026. Denver could use their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Deontae Lawson from Alabama.

95. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Jonah Coleman is one of the best running backs in the country and has averaged 5.5 yards per carry and run for 34 touchdowns in his career. He's also got ability as a receiver as well and could be another young player Denver adds into the backfield in 2026 and beyond.

109. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

How about a right tackle? Dametrious Crownover could be the first tackle that the Denver Broncos have taken in the NFL Draft since Garett Bolles back in 2017. Mike McGlinchey is obviously not going to be with the team forever, so getting a prospect now makes a lot of sense.

131. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers has 45 games of collegiate experience and 1,773 yards across his career. He is now on his third school and could be a high-end developmental prospect for Denver to target, as they somehow were not able to grab one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft.

171. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Denver could continue adding talent to an already elite offense line and take Sam Hecht from Kansas State. The Broncos have to keep their foot on the gas along the OL to ensure the unit is elite for years to come, and that happens by drafting and developing.

245. CJ Fite, DT, Arizona State

The Broncos continue bolstering the trenches but adds to their defensive line with CJ Fite from Arizona State. Fite is a junior this year with 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

254. Kayin Lee, CB, Auburn

Denver adds to their CB room with Kayin Lee from Auburn at pick 254. Lee has three career interceptions and 36 games of experience in college.

254. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (FL)

A fifth-year collegiate player with 50 games of experience, Jakobe Thomas has four interceptions this year and has also added 188 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks during his time in college. He's filled up the stat sheet and could be a high-end depth piece for Denver on the backend of their defense.