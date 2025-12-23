Broncos' uniforms on Christmas will be another epic first in franchise history

The Denver Broncos will make history against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 before even taking a snap. The Broncos are debuting an all-new uniform look for the franchise, which will feature the "Summit White" helmets and uniforms.

Any Broncos fans dreaming of a white Christmas? Your wish is the team's command.

The Broncos announced that they will be wearing their all-white uniforms for the first time in franchise history, and it's coming at the absolute perfect time. And these things look phenomenal.

Broncos will wear all-white uniforms for the first time in franchise history

A winter White Out coming on Christmas Day 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Tdv7vmQFDK — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 23, 2025

Anytime uniforms are being discussed, it brings out the most extreme viewpoints you could possibly imagine. There is almost no such thing as "unanimous" when it comes to uniform takes these days, except for the Broncos' throwbacks. Everyone seems to love those.

But over time, it also feels like many have started coming around to the Mile High Collection, the uniform set the team debuted in 2024. The Broncos had not had new uniforms since the late 90s, so a refresh was definitely needed. And I, for one, have loved this uniform design from the jump.

What we've been seeing happen over time is exactly the vision team president Damani Leech had in the first place with these uniforms. The Broncos have seemingly endless combinations, and here in the second year of the Mile High Collection's existence, we're still seeing brand-new combinations being debuted around Christmastime.

Previously, the Broncos weren't allowed to do this. The alternate helmets could only be worn with alternate uniforms, which resulted in Denver debuting the white helmets last year with all-navy uniforms. That was a fine look, but not the best.

This is the combination fans have been waiting for. Even though some feel like all-white uniforms are played out (they are in many instances), the Broncos have literally never done this before. And it looks really good.

It's going to be so fun to see what other combinations the team utilizes in the coming years, because they could do this uniform combination with different colored pants as well.

Out of all the new looks for the uniforms the Broncos have had, it's hard to argue that the Summit Whites haven't looked the best out of them all. The Broncos' white tops with the blue pants against the Eagles this season was uniform euphoria. Their white tops with the orange pants are a favorite look for many in the fan base.

And now this white-out look against the Chiefs...

Even if the weather is expected to be uncharacteristically warm in Kansas City on Thursday, the Broncos are going to mamke sure it's a White Christmas.