3 reasons the Broncos can't overlook the Chiefs despite recent injuries

The Broncos are going to need to right their ship quickly in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and can't lose focus with their major Week 18 matchup looming. The Broncos are still in the driver's seat for the AFC West crown and the top overall seed in the conference, but a loss this week shatters all of that. A loss for Denver could effectively end their season once and for all.

While the past few weeks have not exactly been kind to the Denver Broncos, no one is having a worse two-week stretch than the Chiefs. First, they lose Patrick Mahomes for this season and potentially into next year after he blew out his ACL. Backup Gardner Minshew also suffered a knee injury, forcing Kansas City to play a third-string quarterback. Still somewhat shockingly, the Chiefs lost on the road to the lowly Titans.

Despite their recent catastrophic developments, the Broncos still cannot take the Chiefs lightly. Denver is an absolute must-win territory on Thursday night, and the added pressure of a national audience is not going to help. The only way the Broncos no longer control their destiny in the AFC West is if they lose this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs still pose a strong threat to the Denver Broncos in Week 17

3. The Broncos still control their destiny within the AFC

Denver’s loss to the Jaguars made their path to the top seed and a division title a little more complicated, but Denver still controls their own destiny. If they simply win their next two games, the Broncos are AFC West champions, and the playoffs run through Mile High. Being in this scenario is such a massive road favorite and another layer of pressure for how silly a loss this would be.

2. There are still more than enough Chiefs that know how to beat the Broncos

The Broncos have been playing considerably better against the Chiefs of late, but that was not always the case. Plenty of the Chiefs on the roster have beaten up on the Broncos before, especially their more talented veterans. Even without Mahomes, don't sleep on Chris Jones and Travis Kelce making life difficult for the Denver Broncos.

1. A "winner-take-all" Week 18 matchup with the Chargers would be a disaster

When the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 18, they should want the game to mean as little as possible towards their playoff standing. If the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Thursday and the Chargers lose to the Texans, then the Broncos are AFC West champions before NFL Sunday even kicks off. If one of those two outcomes goes awry, then the AFC West will be on the line in Week 18. For Denver, that is a disastrous scenario.