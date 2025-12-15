Updated AFC Playoff Picture leaves Broncos staring at an ideal scenario

The Denver Broncos have not lost a game since September. It's now been about three months since Denver last lost, as it seems like those last-second walk-off losses against the Colts and Chargers really begun to change things for the better for Denver.

The Broncos are now two wins away from the AFC West title, but they could also be one win and one LA Chargers' loss away from the AFC West. They can clinch the division for the first time since 2015 as early as Week 16.

Denver will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for their second-to-last game of the 2025 regular season. The Broncos also became the first team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot. They were actually the last team to clinch a spot in the playoffs in 2024. In looking at the AFC Playoff Picture, the Broncos are in an ideal scenario.

Denver Broncos begin to gain some ground in the AFC Playoff Picture

Here is the complete AFC Playoff Picture:

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos would have a bye and homefield advantage throughout the entire postseason right now. They would also host the lowest remaining seed in the playoffs, and that could end up being the Houston Texans in this current scenario.

(7) Houston Texans @ (2) New England Patriots

The Houston Texans would visit the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round, and with what we saw from New England in Week 15, I do believe the Texans could win this one. They would then visit Denver in the Divisional Round.

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills would have a hard time against the frisky and well-coached Jacksonville Jaguars. This could be one of the closest Wild Card games we'd see in 2025. Trevor Lawrence has been on fire in recent weeks, but the Bills have Josh Allen. Denver will host the Jaguars in a huge Week 16 game.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers feel poised for the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs. They would be nearly guaranteed to host the AFC North winner. Neither Pittsburgh nor Baltimore is a good team, so this could end up being one of the more boring and irrelevant Wild Card games we'd see.

The Chargers aren't a special team and have huge concerns along the offensive line, and neither the Steelers or Ravens have enough to win a postseason game this year.