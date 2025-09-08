Unexpected Broncos' rookie silences critics with quiet dominance in Week 1

The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and one of their rookies had a quiet, but dominant game. The Broncos beating the Titans gives them their first Week 1 win since the Teddy Bridgewater-Vic Fangio era.

And even though it was a sloppy game, the Broncos simply made more plays than the Titans and came through when it mattered the most. A win is a win, and Denver will now move to their Week 2 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that blew out the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

There were some players who came through for the team in this one. Newly-paid EDGE Nik Bonitto had himself a game, but a key rookie player also played quite well in his limited opportunities.

Rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw was very good in his NFL debut for the Denver Broncos

Jeremy Crawshaw had three punts in the game for a total of 144 total yards, averaging 48 yards per boot and putting all three punts inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt was his first, and it was a 53-yard bomb,

Yes, all the chatter of Jeremy Crawshaw not being a good use of a draft pick in the offseason seems to not have been accurate, at least for now. I do wonder, and this is my own line of thinking here - how much 'developing' will a punter do from college into the NFL?

In my eyes, you can either punt, or you can't, right? Perhaps I am off the mark here, but Jeremy Crawshaw not only doing his job in Week 1, but having himself a very good game does bode well for his chances to perform during his rookie season.

The Broncos definitely made a bold move to part ways with Riley Dixon this past offseason, as he was stable, if nothing else, but the rookie Crawshaw could be who Denver was looking for at this hugely important position.