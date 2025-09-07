Broncos snap ominous early-season streak with sloppy win over the Titans

The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and they just snapped a years-long streak. I have to keep reminding myself that Week 1 games are, many times, quite misleading.

Some teams shock the NFL world and win against a team perceived as a lot better. Other teams look downright terrible and lose in embarrassing fashion. The point I am trying to make here is that the beginning of the season is not always an accurate representation of a team.

The Denver Broncos lost their first two games in 2024, but finished the season with 10 wins. The 2023 Broncos lost five of their first six games but still managed to finish with eight wins. And in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, the Broncos got a huge win and snapped a years-long streak

The Broncos have won their first Week 1 game since the Vic Fangio era

Yes, two coaching administrations ago is when the Denver Broncos last won a Week 1 game. The Broncos lost in Week 1 back in 2022 when Russell Wilson was making his first start against the Seattle Seahawks. In 2023, Russell Wilson and the Broncos lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, and in 2024, Denver lost in Seattle - the first game of the Bo Nix era.

Watching the game today made me angry, frustrated, but also happy - the Broncos won, and a win is a win. Them being able to play as poorly as they did and still come away with a win could indicate just how good this team can be, and them winning their first Week 1 game of the Sean Payton era is an accomplishment.

The Broncos are going to go to work this week and play a much better game in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts - things will get sorted out on offense, and the team will settle in more. If nothing else, the Broncos won their first Week 1 game in four years.