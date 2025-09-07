Bo Nix's sloppy Week 1 performance against Titans was a huge disappointment

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, but it was a downright sloppy game from the QB. If nothing else, the Broncos won the game, and a win is a win no matter how it looks on the field.

And yes, this was a Week 1 game - Week 1 games in the NFL can often be misleading. Many teams are nowhere near their final product, and I would argue that the Broncos' Week 1 loss in 2024 and Week 1 win 2025 is indicative of how far this team has come.

However, second-year QB Bo Nix was pretty terrible in this start, and that might be putting it lightly.

Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense just didnt get much consistency going in Week 1

Bo Nix went 25/40 for 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in this game, and both interceptions were simply bad throws. It did seem like Nix came into this game a bit over-juiced. He failed to set his feet on a few throws, and I personally get the sense that the QB was just overcompensating out there.

The Broncos did end up getting the run game going a bit in the second half, as both RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins had crucial runs. Harvey had a 50-yard scamper that Dobbins capped off with a TD run of his own.

There is something to be said about the play-calling, though, as the Broncos just did not have a viable run-pass balance in the first half, as it seemed like Sean Payton was really wanting to put the game in the hands of his QB as quickly as possible. However, that isn't going to work if you don't establish the run.

Overall, though, the Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans, but we'd be lying if we said there weren't some things to take note of. Bo Nix was not good, and it's not doing anyone any favors saying otherwise.