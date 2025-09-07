Giants are learning what the Broncos already knew about Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is making his New York Giants' debut against the Washington Commanders, and it's going about as well as expected.

Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons and his fourth team over the last five seasons. At this point, every single Broncos' fan knows the story with Russell Wilson - Denver thought they had just acquired a top-flight QB still in his prime, but that was far from the truth.

Long story, short, Denver did the right thing to cut Wilson, and they're now enjoying the early Bo Nix era. Russell Wilson is starting for the New York Giants, and his debut for the team is going just about as expected.

Russell Wilson is leading a bad Giants' offensive performance in Week 1

Right now, Russell Wilson is a measly 9/16 for 69 yards. Their leading rusher has just 20 yards on seven carries, and Malik Nabers has three receptions for 34 yards. The Giants have allowed two sacks and have punted four times.

They've also been called for three penalties and are a poor 3/9 on third down. Thus far, the Russell Wilson era is getting off to the most expected start imaginable. You have to wonder just how long it's going to take before the New York Giants hand the reigns over to QB Jaxson Dart.

It would not be the first time that Wilson would have gotten benched, either, as back in 2023, Wilson got sent to the bench late in the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham, and unless something changes

The Denver Broncos dodged a massive bullet by moving on from Russell Wilson when they did, and the New York Giants might be the next team to learn what everyone else already knew about the veteran quarterback. Russell Wilson is off to a rough start.