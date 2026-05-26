Underrated J.K. Dobbins stat proves Broncos have an elite player ready to breakout

The Denver Broncos signed J.K. Dobbins during the 2025 offseason in what was easily one of the better moves the team had made at the time. Through 10 games of the 2025 NFL Season, Dobbins was on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards in what could have been his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

As we all know at this point, Dobbins' lengthy injury history has derailed what otherwise would have been an elite career, and it really is a shame, as Dobbins is a top-7 running back when healthy. Now back with the Broncos on a two-year deal that can be worth up to $20 million, he also joins other notable players like RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman in the backfield.

This could be the best, most talented backfield that Dobbins has been a part of, and more of a committee approach in 2026 could help Dobbins stay on the field for a full 17 games and even crack 1,000 yards. Unfortunately, he's not a true bell-cow running back, but this underrated statistic proves that Dobbins is an elite player ready to break out in 2026.

Denver Broncos' RB J.K. Dobbins is a truly elite runner and could breakout in 2026

Success rate isn't necessarily a statistic that would make your ears perk up if you heard it while watching TV, but it's a huge one. What is success rate, though? Success rate, for running backs, is gaining 40 percent of the yards required on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent of the yards on third and fourth down.

It's a hugely important statistic - it is a massive indicator of efficiency, as it shows that a running back is making the most of his carries and isn't just gaining empty yardage.

And in 2025, among running backs with at least 150 carries - Dobbins had 153 - he ranked 9th in the entire league in success rate, with a stellar 53.6 percent mark. The leader in the NFL in this metric with at least 150 carries was Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams, who had a success rate of 62.9 percent (via Pro Football Reference).

Among these nine running backs, Dobbins was second in yards per attempt with 5.0, trailing just James Cook of the Buffalo Bills. Success rate is absolutely a high-leverage statistic, as getting ahead of the chains on first down is how offenses stay on the field, and gaining the necessary yardage to go from third or fourth down to first down is obviously a huge factor in offensive success.

Dobbins is a heck of a player, and with Coleman now in the mix, and the possibility that Harvey takes a leap as a runner in year two, the Broncos could end up fielding one of the more efficient running back rooms in the league in 2026.

This potential development, coupled with Jaylen Waddle now shoring up this wide receiver room, could make for quite the potent unit in Denver.