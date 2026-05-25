Broncos running back room set for an unexpected boost (but now how you think)

The Denver Broncos had a few of their more notable coaches purged from their staff this past spring, but an addition to their staff might be flying under the radar heading into the summer. Notably, on offense, veteran assistant coach Pete Carmichael was hired away to be the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. Another longtime associate of head coach Sean Payton left the staff after the firing of former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Denver's offensive staff is going to look a little different this year, but that also gives plenty of chances for coaches to grow and progress. Coaches like Davis Webb, who is set to replace Lombardi as offensive coordinator, are a prime example of coaches growing up in the Broncos' organization and eventually reaching a strong status in the NFL. The Broncos have another chance to develop young coaches, but one name in particular stands out right away.

The Broncos' running back group was a major strength to start the 2025 season, but would eventually become a glaring area of weakness by the time the playoffs came around. The duo of veteran JK Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey was producing incredible results through the first nine weeks, but would fall apart after Dobbins' injury.

Their room is set for a major boost this summer, but not with a player that you will see taking reps in August. A major coaching add will work with Broncos running backs this year, and it could end up being a make-or-break moment for Denver.

The Denver Broncos are set to receive a coaching boost at running back this season

Darren Sproles first shared that he would be joining Payton's staff back in November of last year during a segment with Kay Adams on her show Up and Adams, announcing that he would join Payton's group as a coaching intern. Sproles is one of the best running backs in recent memory and was one of the best fits in Payton's offense during his time in New Orleans with the Saints. he would go on to reach stardom in Philadelphia with the Eagles, but his foundation was undoubtedly built during his time with the Saints.

NFL legend Darren Sproles tells us he plans to accept a role as a coaching intern on the Broncos' staff 👀@DarrenSproles | @Broncos | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/2AJBlcjdGg — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 6, 2025

As a member of the Broncos' coaching staff, Sproles will be able to help the young duo of Harvey and Jonah Coleman better fit into the Broncos' offense, and will help both understand how to thrive in a system as unique and specific as Payton's. Harvey broke out with a team rookie record 12 touchdowns in 2026, but struggled to generate much traction, if any, when he was the lead back following Dobbins' season-ending injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

The Broncos appear to be following the long-term model of a young, cost-efficient running back tandem as their go-to in the backfield, and there is probably no better man to help than Sproles. For his career, Sproles received over 1,000 more yards than he did rushing, and that could be setting the blueprint for how the Broncos see Harvey's career going. Harvey hauled in 356 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.

It would be great for everyone involved if Sproles turns out to be a great coach, but it might most of all benefit what figures to be an already strong running back room.