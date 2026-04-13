Underrated draft prospect could solve Broncos' impending free agency issue

The Denver Broncos are all in on the 2026 NFL Draft after signing just one external free agent this spring. The Broncos made a major splash in bringing in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but otherwise appear to be set to run back their entire core from the 2025 season. This could give Denver the chance to look towards the 2027 season and their next generation of starters with this year's draft.

The Broncos have some truly elite players set to start for them next year, but they are all a year older, and some of them don't have many years left in the NFL. The longest tenured Bronco, Courtland Sutton, is already entering his age-31 season. The Broncos are tentatively set to start two offensive linemen over 30 next year, while Ben Powers will join that group in mid-October.

The Broncos have a second and a pair of fourth-round selections, and could use one of them to bring in a future starter on the offensive line. Powers is set to become a free agent following the 2026 season, and there is no guarantee that the Broncos will extend him beyond his initial contract.

It is also worth noting that after the Broncos had Alex Palczewski for over half of the season, they opted not to make him the full-time starter in 2026. This could be detrimental to his long-term outlook with the franchise, revealing exactly how the team feels about his chances of becoming a starter.

There are a few interesting offensive guard prospects the Broncos could find themselves considering on draft day, but one sticks out among the rest. One specific prospect, from the same school as a starting lineman, could be the perfect fit.

The Denver Broncos could select Ben Powers' replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft with Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame starting left guard Billy Schrauth could be the perfect fit for the Broncos, and they could find themselves in the perfect position to draft him in the coming weeks. The former starter for the Irish figures to be a fit in late day two or early day three of the draft, where the Broncos have two draft picks in the fourth round and one in the fifth. He would likely be depth on the offensive line for a year, but can slide into a starter's role immediately after.

Schrauth is incredibly young for this draft class, considering that he will only be 22 when the event kicks off at the end of the month. His youth could make him a perfect fit for a team like the Broncos, who do not have an immediate need on their line and can afford to sit him for an entire season. This would also give him a year to work with offensive line coach Zach Strief, who is quickly becoming one of the best offensive coaches in the game.

Schrauth also brings a ton of experience to the table despite being as young as he is. He started for the Irish this past season as a junior and saw significant snaps his sophomore season as well. His college career was spent at one of the more prestigious and notable institutions in all of college football, the same school that produced current Broncos starter Mike McGlinchey. It should also be noted that he played the entire CFP Playoff for the Irish in their national runner-up season in 2024-2025.

The left guard is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft, finding a balance of youth, experience, and ability. On the field, Schrauth has incredibly strong hands and is known to deliver a hit to a defender on initial contact. He uses his solid frame well and rarely finds himself beaten immediately off the snap. The major concern is how he'd fare working on the outside, as quicker and more athletic pass rushers were a major issue for him in college. If he can gain more shuffle speed at the next level, it could minimize those concerns and help him develop quicker.

Under general manager George Paton, the Broncos are always looking to move around in the draft order. Even if Schrauth doesn’t make it to the Broncos in the fourth round, don’t count out Paton finding another selection on day two, which he could easily utilize on Schrauth.