NFL.com names Broncos biggest draft need (and it isn't what you think)

The Denver Broncos do not exactly have a pressing need heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, which allows them to go in several different directions with the 62nd overall selection. They have found a potential long-term answer at inside linebacker with Jonah Elliss's position change, which was the only major concern entering the spring. The Broncos can look to find an immediate impact role player at 62 or look to the future at a specific position.

There is one spot on the Broncos roster that could be an immediate impact and a long-term starter in a few years, and it is running back. JK Dobbins will start again for Denver with RJ Harvey as the second back, but the third spot is in complete flux. Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie agreed to one-year deals to return, but cutting them would cost the Broncos effectively nothing, giving them no roster security.

Head coach Sean Payton's offenses typically use three running backs, and the team tried hard last year to get Badie worked in throughout the game. He was pretty ineffective outside of pass blocking, and McLaughlin did not consistently see the field until Dobbins' injury. If the opportunity presents itself to the team, the Broncos could take a running back this year who can help when needed, while also projecting to be their next starter after Dobbins.

NFL.com says the Denver Broncos' biggest draft need is at running back

Nick Shook of NFL.com identified the top draft needs of all 32 NFL teams and put the running back position as the Broncos' area of need. He even offered up a dream scenario for Broncos fans to take in, which would also cement their status as Super Bowl contenders.

"I love the Broncos' roster, which doesn't include many visible holes, yet I'm a bit concerned with their running back situation. ﻿﻿﻿﻿JK Dobbins provided a boost but suffered yet another season-ending injury in 2025, and it felt as if they were woefully thin at the position for the rest of the season. Part of that is due to Sean Payton's apparent unwillingness to use﻿﻿﻿﻿ Jaleel McLaughlin, but the position remains their biggest need in my opinion. I'd love it if they snagged a player like ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jadarian Price in the second round."

Dobbins was an incredible starter for the Broncos last year, but Shook's point about his season-ending injury history is a valid one that must be considered. The Broncos' running game under Harvey and McLaughlin to end the season was one of the worst in the entire league. Adding a third back like Jadarian Price would raise the floor of the group significantly, provide a true rushing threat behind Dobbins, and allow Harvey to continue as a dual-threat back and not a bell cow.

Price would also immediately become the favorite to be the Broncos' long-term starter at running back. Dobbins' new deal is only for two years, and Harvey is already 25. It's impossible to guess right now if Dobbins plays out his entire contract, but a duo of Price and Harvey could be one of football's best in a year or two.

The Notre Dame running back is a pure runner with great footwork and above-average vision, so his chances of contributing even immediately for the Broncos are rather high.