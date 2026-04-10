3 players Broncos can draft in Round 2 to make Super Bowl dreams come true

The Denver Broncos have extremely limited capital this year, but there is still a chance that this savvy front office finds some future starters. General Manager George Paton has seen a ton of his recent draft picks hit their stride, and it's culminated in the Broncos sporting one of the best rosters in the NFL right now.

There isn't any reason to believe that Denver won't be able to find another key contributor at some point this year, even without a first-round pick. Some of Paton's best picks like Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, Riley Moss, and Nik Bonitto were outside of Round 1.

In fact, a few players that Denver might have a shot to take at pick 62 could help put the finishing touches on a Super Bowl run.

The Denver Broncos can put some Super Bowl finishing touches on the roster in Round 2

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Field Yates recent mock draft for ESPN did have Jadarian Price falling to the Seattle Seahawks at pick 64, which is two picks after Denver's 62nd selection. It might not be crazy to suggest that Price could fall outside of the top 40 picks, which could propel Denver to move up in the second round to guarantee they can take him.

We all know the story with the running back room - the room itself needs another addition, but it's not because starter J.K. Dobbins is ineffective, but his injury history forces Denver to grab another running back. Had RJ Harvey shown more efficiency on the ground in 2025, this might not be a conversation.

But this could come back to benefit the Broncos the most, as the potential of having a three-headed monster in the backfield would really strain opposing defenses. Price is an extremely pure runner with outstanding footwork and vision, so his floor in the NFL is going to be quite high, and he's good enough to step into the Broncos room to get a workload immediately.

Price also has RB1 potential, so this could be some future planning as well. But as we have seen in the NFL for years now, running backs tend to hit their stride in the league quicker than other positions. Price should be no exception, and his having a first/second round grade this year does further bode well for Denver's backfield if the front office was able to snag him this year.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Max Klare has some upside as a pass-catcher, as he's quite athletic and also does have functional run blocking ability, and it really seems like we've been talking about tight end prospects for months now, but the position continues to be unsolved for the Broncos.

Klare brings a bit of everything to the table and is someone who should be in range with the Broncos first pick in this year's draft. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Klare to Brenton Strange of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a tight end who has broken out in each of the past two seasons.

Denver has to set a long-term plan in place at this position, and while Evan Engram could be moderately effective in 2026 for the Broncos, adding another immediate contributor as a receiver in Klare would put a ton of strain on opposing defenses. And if nothing else, the duo of Engram and Trautman does allow someone like Klare to settle into more of a specialized role until he would hopefully develop into the TE1.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday is a fun linebacker prospect and might be the type of player the team is missing at the position. Fortunately, the Broncos should have a ton of chances to nab a future starter at the position, and Golday could be had at pick 62 if the board falls the way it should. A massive, athletic, and hard-hitting linebacker, Golday has traits you simply can't teach.

Golday is currently average in coverage and is typically only going to win with power, but the Broncos haven't really had this type of linebacker in their room in quite some time. His physical presence and is going to get him on the field earlier than you think.

The athleticism also is evident in the numbers, as he sports a 4.62 forty-yard dash, 39 inch vertical jump, and a broad jump of over 10 feet.