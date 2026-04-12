Broncos could deliver Bo Nix even more help with sneaky draft prospect

With Bo Nix still less than halfway through his initial rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, general manager George Paton is in a never-ending hunt to find as much talent to surround Nix with as possible. He already made the biggest splash he could have at wide receiver, adding Jaylen Waddle via trade. Waddle has been arguably the best wide receiver to change teams this spring, and could help push the Broncos over the top and further into Super Bowl contention.

The Broncos are suddenly very deep at the receiver group, and Paton has seemed fairly confident in his assertion that the team won't trade any more wide receivers. Denver should continue to monitor the wide receiver situation in both the draft and free agency, however. The Broncos got a 1,000-yard season from Courtland Sutton and a breakout season from Troy Franklin last year, and were still relying on late-season veteran additions to run routes in the playoffs.

The Broncos have every reason to keep their eyes open to another receiver addition, if for no other reason than the long-term clarity at wide receiver is not exactly clear. Sutton is entering his age-31 season, and even receivers Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant are somewhat question marks heading into this year, as Mims' offensive role was reduced last year, and Bryant struggled to stay healthy.

With the draft just weeks away, one name in particular could be a sneaky-good add for Paton, and help raise the floor of this Broncos receiver room.

The Denver Broncos could find a diamond in the rough with Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas

The Broncos held a private workout with Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Douglas was an All-Big 12 Conference selection this past year, leading a Red Raider wide receiver core that was a key part of a team that held a top-four seed in the CFP Playoff field. Douglas, 22, figures to be a candidate to go in the second half of day two or the beginning of day three, which puts him right in the Broncos' range.

Source: Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas has concluded 30-visits with the Eagles, Rams and Texans — and still has the Cardinals.



He’s also had private workouts with the Broncos, Vikings and Saints. The 6-4, 206-pounder earned All-Big 12 honors and is considered a possible Day 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/M5x6Dl0vmp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 10, 2026

Douglas is an incredibly polarizing prospect, standing in at just under 6'4", weighing 206 pounds, and posting a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine. He was a major producer in college, bringing in roughly 1,500 receiving yards over his final two seasons at Texas Tech, scoring 13 times. He was one of the most consistent players in the entire country, and his play still managed to jump off the field in an offense-heavy conference.

The Broncos do not have a lot of long-term security at wide receiver outside of Waddle, so adding Douglas could make a ton of sense. Sutton is getting older, Mims is entering a walk year, Franklin the year after, and Bryant's multiple concussions last year are a legitimate cause for concern. Selecting a wideout with a fourth-round pick could end up making perfect sense for the Broncos, and their immediate depth at the position would give him time to develop.

The Broncos' wide receiver room could look vastly different at this time in two years, making a young and projectable receiver such as Douglas an eye-catching prospect. Depending on which way the aforementioned receiver scenarios go, Douglas could quickly find himself an important piece to Nix's offense in Denver.