5 offensive tackles the Broncos could take with 2nd-round pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are slated to make their first selection at 62nd overall in this month's NFL Draft, which gives them a severe lack of clarity as to what the board will look like at that time. It seemed clear as day that the Broncos would be selecting an inside backer at that spot until the position switch of Jonah Elliss from edge to inside linebacker, leaving a wide-open decision for the Broncos.

A recent report from ESPN shed some light on where the Broncos might go in this direction, and it might be a surprise to some. NFL insider Matt Miller wrote on the Broncos that:

"With only one pick inside the top 100, the Broncos must be strategic about how they'll fill needs in this draft. One position I've heard could be in play at No. 62 is offensive tackle, where Garett Bolles will turn 34 years old, and Mike McGlinchey 31."

The brutally honest truth for the Broncos is that their incredible tackle duo is starting to get older, and they need to plan for the next generation of their offensive line. If there is not an immediate impact player that the Broncos like at 62, they could find themselves in a spot where an offensive tackle makes a ton of sense, signaling an impending changing of the guard.

Five offensive tackle prospects the Broncos could draft with the 62nd overall pick

Honorable Mention: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Dunker has the look, the frame, the mullet, and the mustache to become an incredible NFL offensive lineman. Dunker played both guard and tackle at Iowa, but has the projectability to see more time at guard. He is a branch off the Quinn Meinerz tree of physicality, tattoos, and a desire to be the strongest man on the field at all times. He could be a fun fit for the Broncos, as the long-term future of Bolles, McGlinchey, and Ben Powers is all somewhat in question.

5) Jude Bowry, Boston College

At only 22, Bowry is the epitome of a long-term investment at the position. The Boston College product was one of the most athletic tackles at the combine, highlighted by his 5.08 40-yard dash time, but there are reasons for concern about how his on-field production will translate. His arms are on the shorter side for tackles, which we have seen cause troubles for younger tackles in recent years, highlighted by the Patriots' Will Campbell. Bowry's arms measured in at 33 3/4 inches, less than an inch longer than Campbell's.

4) Paul Rubelt, UCF

Rubelt is one of the tallest prospects in the recent history of the NFL draft at an absurd 6'10". The six-year UCF Knight received two redshirt seasons, which allowed him to play all six seasons of his college career, with 50 games played over his final four years. He became a staple on the end of the line for the Knights, blocking for current Broncos RJ Harvey out of the backfield and current NFL quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He is an older prospect at 25, but could step in for the Broncos as soon as McGlinchey or Bolles leave or retire.

3) Travis Burke, Memphis

Burke is an imposing presence on the offensive line, standing at 6'9", but is known to be somewhat slow on his feet and not react quickly to plays. His weight does not move around as quickly as coaches would like, but his raw ability is nothing to bat an eye at. He bends well, and his great hands help him limit pressure quickly and remain engaged with blocks longer. If he can work on foot speed, he could wind up a steal in this draft.

2) Markel Bell, Miami

If you like massive offensive tackles, Bell is the prospect for you. Brown stands at 6'9", weighs just under 250 pounds, and boasts an absurd wingspan of 87.13 inches, which comes out to 7 1/4 feet. Simply put, Bell is an absurd athletic prospect, and he has more than held his own at Miami. He also performed strongly in the playoffs, facing premier pass rushers from major schools such as Ohio State and Indiana, who are expected to put out first-round defenders this year. Bell is battle-tested and has the perfect build for an elite tackle.

1) Drew Shelton, Penn State

Drew Shelton has been fairly consistently mocked around the late third and early fourth round, where the Broncos have two selections (108th, 111th). Shelton isn't nearly as tall as a Bell or a Rubelt, but is known to be incredibly athletic. There are concerns with his ability to defend changing speeds coming in his direction, along with his strength on a play-to-play basis, which could make him more of a project as a selection.