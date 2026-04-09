Broncos fuel offensive tackle speculation with intriguing prospect meeting

There has been some growing buzz that the Denver Broncos might seriously be considering the offensive line with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which also happens to be their only pick right now in the first three rounds overall.

It's been widely discussed at this point that the Broncos have not selected an offensive tackle since they took Garett Bolles in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft (20th overall). Despite that, they still have one of the best offensive lines in football, but there are some future situations that need to be considered.

Bolles is now 33 going on 34 in May. Mike McGlinchey is going to turn 32 years old in August. Ben Powers is going to be a free agent after the 2026 season. The Broncos have to consider the future on the offensive line, even with players like Alex Palczewski and Frank Crum developing. They recently had a second very important touch point with one of the most fascinating offensive tackle prospects -- Miami's Markel Bell -- adding even more fuel to the speculation about an offensive lineman being considered with that 62nd overall pick, or even a trade-up scenario into the 3rd round.

Denver Broncos meet with Miami OT Markel Bell after his pro day workout

Bell himself did an exclusive interview with Justin Melo, and revealed that he met with the Denver Broncos after his pro day performance. That's an important note because it's the second major touch point the Broncos have had with Bell during the pre-draft process.

He's not been out to Denver for a visit up to this point, but the Broncos also had a formal meeting with Bell at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Bell is a really fun player to watch because you simply don't see guys like him all that often. He's 6-foot-9, 346 pounds, and he has 36 3/8-inch arms. At that size, he ran a 5.36-second 40-yard dash, showing off his impressive athleticism and explosiveness. But can he protect the quarterback? Can he bowl over defensive linemen in the running game?

Absolutely.

Bell is a former JUCO prospect who worked his way from needing to lose weight to play to being Miami's starting left tackle.

With his combination of size and length, the path to the quarterback with him in the way is not an easy one. And with his movement skills, players at the second level of the defense simply do not stand a chance.

That's not to say Bell is the perfect prospect, because he isn't. There is just a lot to like, especially in the Broncos' context. He has the chance to be a really great value for the team if they can somehow find a way to get him in the 4th round, but with so many teams interested at this point, the Broncos might just be inclined to trade up into the 3rd round to get him.

They have two selections in the 4th round as of right now (108th, 111th), and could parlay one of those picks along with something else to get into the back end of Day 2. This meeting with Bell at his pro day, in combination with the Broncos also having a formal interview with him at the Combine, gives us a couple of important breadcrumbs to follow.