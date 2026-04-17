Underrated Broncos with the most on the line entering the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is entering his wheelhouse once again. Paton has been one of the most effective drafters since taking over as the Broncos' head drafter when he was hired, and he rebuilt the Broncos on the second and third days of the draft. Paton and head coach Sean Payton have worked magic time and time again, and will try to do so again in this year's draft.

With every draft selection, the seats get warmer for the majority of the Broncos' roster heading into the 2026 season. Denver's roster is one of the deepest in all of football, but a good number of players have a year or two left on their deals or are not being treated as part of the team's core moving forward. This could ultimately lead them to look to improve at a few positions that fans might not be expecting just yet.

The Broncos have a few glaring candidates to be on the hot seat heading into the draft, whether it is an older starter such as Evan Engram or Alex Singleton, or an underperforming rookie such as Jahdae Barron. Below those players is a set of Broncos who fans know of, but don't quite realize are on the hot seat. Three Broncos in particular find themselves on wobbly grounds, and could be on the outside looking in on the roster by August.

These three underrated Denver Broncos could be on the hot seat heading into the 2026 NFL Draft

3. DE Eyioma Uwazurike

Eyioma Uwazurike has been with the Broncos since being drafted ahead of the 2022 season, and is finally slated to receive his first legitimate role on the team ahead of the 2026 season. Uwazurike could still fairly easily lose his role heading into 2026 if the right player falls to the Broncos at 62nd overall, and it could possibly end his Broncos career. The former Iowa State product is entering the final season of his rookie contract in Denver, and losing his spot could lead the Broncos to move him in the summer.

On the defensive line, the Broncos have shown interest in, or been mocked for, defensive linemen up and down the board. A player like Caleb Banks could be a dream scenario for the Broncos. Still, someone in the Chris McClellan realm could make considerably more sense, especially if the Broncos can bring in an additional day two draft selection.

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

It would be quite the change of direction for the Broncos if they went from Stidham starting with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line to moving him before the preseason begins. Payton has a clear affinity for third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and the Broncos could very well feel comfortable with the former Texas Longhorn as their backup. A day-three quarterback could be the Broncos new third quarterback.

1. The duo of Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie

This is somewhat of a cheat answer, but neither running back is on solid footing heading into the draft. Both were signed to one-year deals that carry almost no guarantees, and both could be free agents by the summer time. McLaughlin is a much more effective runner, while Badie carries value as a pass-blocking back and solid receiving option.

If the Broncos find a cheaper, younger, and potentially better option with those skills in the draft, either of these two running backs could have their Broncos careers come to a quick and sudden close. The Broncos have met with Washington running back Jonah Coleman, who would be an incredibly easy system fit for Denver. He is a solid rusher with good pass-blocking traits, which could kill two birds with one stone for the Broncos.