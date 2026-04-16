The Denver Broncos need another addition on the offensive side of the ball. Even right now, the current group is definitely one of the most talented in the NFL, but the weaknesses are obvious. Finding a long-term answer at running back would not be a bad idea, and some tight end help would be welcome.

However, with no first or third-round pick, the Broncos are not exactly in a great spot to land a high-end starter, but every draft does have some late-round gems. It happens every single season, and it's going to happen here in 2026.

Well, this intriguing prospect, who also switched positions, could end up being a late-round NFL Draft steal by the Broncos and highway robbery by Sean Payton.

Denver Broncos could have a late-round NFL Draft steal in RB Adam Randall

The Broncos have already met with Clemson running back Adam Randall, which is at least some level of interest:

Broncos met with RB Adam Randall prior to the draft https://t.co/KkuGlY7WJj — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) April 16, 2026

Randall is quite the prospect. Standing at 6-3 and 232lbs, Randall is honestly a little bit of running back, wide receiver, and tight end all wrapped up in one body. For some reason, though, he's not a very highly-ranked prospect.

NFL Mock Draft Database has a consensus big board made up of over 100 separate big boards, and Randall is slotted in the 185th spot. However, there is a lot to like with Randall and it's enough for him to be thought of a lot higher than the 185th-ranked prospect.

Not only does he have awesome size, but he's a former wide receiver, so his pass-catching ability immediately becomes a major plus out of the backfield. As a running back, he's got some of the biggest size you'll see at the positioning, honestly rivalring Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.

The athleticism is there, too. Randall jumped 37 inches in the vertical and over 10 feet in the broad jump. He put up 26 reps on the bench press and has 4.5 speed, which is exceptional for someone his size. As a player, he's already going to be a difference-maker as a pass-catcher. He's a tough runner and uses his size to his advantage, constantly falling ahead for extra yardage.

He also does have solid enough speed to breakaway from defenses, and when you look at the full package, it really fits what Payton loves in his offensive playmakers. He's a big-bodied target who is kind of positionless in a way.

Given that he's not a top-tier prospect, this is someone the Broncos could potentially grab with their 170th overall pick. Randall would also bring some much-needed size into the backfield as well, as that is an area where the Broncos lack.

It's hard to find a downside here. The Broncos wouldn't be spending a premium pick on the player, but the upside is clear as day.