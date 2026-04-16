Sean Payton just confirmed what every Broncos fan wants to hear about Evan Engram

When Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos in 2025 free agency, he was supposed to come in and immediately be the "Joker" in Sean Payton's offense.

Now, entering his second season, every fan in Broncos Country is hopeful of something more along the lines of a "Dark Knight Rises" sort of vibe. Engram's first year in Denver was disappointing, not just for the fan base but even from his own perspective. Engram talked at the exit interviews a little bit about unmet expectations with his role in year one as a Denver Bronco, but that could all change in his second season.

Speaking at a pre-draft press conference, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Engram is not only still part of the team's plans going forward, but that they're looking to "add" to his workload in 2026.

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton says they're looking to add to Evan Engram's workload

Asked Sean Payton, George Paton if the #Broncos still view TE Evan Engram as a key piece of roster/offense next year.



Payton made clear -- yes.



"He’s someone that gave us a lot of big plays a year ago, and we’ll continue to find ways to keep him, and add to his workload.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 16, 2026

Even though Engram wasn't a weekly game-wrecker for opposing defenses last season, he undoubtedly made a lot of crucial plays for the Denver Broncos.

It's hard to see the Broncos winning the road game against the Eagles without Engram's big plays in the second half. They leaned on him heavily in the first half of a tight win against the New York Jets in London. Engram made a huge play in the comeback win against the New York Giants. Engram also had a huge game in the Broncos' win over the Washington Commanders, including a big play in overtime.

Although he didn't play even 50 percent of the offensive snaps, Engram made an impact in his limited sample. The issue isn't the big plays he made, but how much more meat it feels the Broncos left on the bone.

Engram was rarely used in YAC situations. He didn't affect the middle of the field all that much. He wasn't a presence in the red zone all throughout the season.

Those are all reasons why everyone in Broncos Country is including tight end prospects at or near the top of every mock draft scenario right now. And even with Engram expected to return and play a bigger role, the overall quality and depth at tight end needs to be addressed. The Broncos might even consider adding two in this year's draft.

But for a team ready to win it all, Engram taking a step forward in his role cannot be overstated in its importance. And the fact that Sean Payton just confirmed that in his latest press conference should be music to every Broncos fan's ears.