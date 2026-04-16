Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has Broncos finally replacing their biggest loss

The Denver Broncos have had a relatively quiet offseason in 2026, albeit with one very loud bang when they traded for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Free agency has been almost a total dud for Broncos fans, with the team's only addition being special teams ace Tycen Anderson at the safety position.

Despite their inactivity in free agency, the Broncos have lost one of the most significant pieces of their defensive front with John Franklin-Myers headed off to the Titans on a big-money contract. Even with some players on the roster already in place to fill the void Franklin-Myers leaves behind (Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones), the Broncos could use their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to supplement his production.

And that's exactly what ESPN NFL Draft legend Mel Kiper Jr. has them doing in his final mock draft of the offseason. Kiper not only has the Broncos getting a replacement for John Franklin-Myers, but taking a massive risk on one of the draft's most talented prospects.

Denver Broncos take a risk on Caleb Banks in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2026 NFL mock draft

Kiper has the Broncos taking Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the 62nd overall pick, and here's his explanation:

Welcome to the draft, Denver! With a pretty deep roster, the Broncos can afford to take a little bit of a risk. Banks' talent is more in line with Round 1, but he is dealing with yet another foot injury, which could keep him on the board until the middle part of Day 2. Banks is a disruptive presence on the interior, and he can stuff the run at 6-6 and 327 pounds. With John Franklin-Myers leaving in free agency, coordinator Vance Joseph could use someone like Banks on the inside.



The other position to watch here is tight end; Evan Engram is entering the final year of his deal.



- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

The foot injury Kiper referenced here is a fractured fourth metatarsal on his left foot, a toe injury he didn't even realize he had until he was working out at the Scouting Combine.

Still, while injuries have been part of his pre-draft story, the Broncos have expressed in the past that they have confidence in their training and medical staff to be able to handle and get the most out of players with injuries in their history.

Banks is a wildly talented prospect on the defensive line with the type of size and movement skills you dream of at his position. He's over 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, and he has 35-inch arms and a ridiculous wingspan. In terms of physical build, he's actually pretty reminiscent of Eyioma Uwazurike, but Uwazurike doesn't have nearly the same type of movement skills Banks brings to the table.

The Broncos have the right infrastructure in place to be able to take the risk in round two on a player like Banks. The 1st round is probably too rich for most teams when it comes to his injury history, but if he falls to the Broncos in the 2nd, it has the potential to be the biggest steal of the draft.

With Franklin-Myers off to the Titans, the Broncos don't just have to think about life without one key player on a defense that has set a franchise record in sacks in back to back seasons. They also have to keep in mind that they are "one injury away" from being down John Franklin-Myers and someone else.

That depth has to be replenished. It's a nice luxury to bring pass rush in waves, but it's a necessity for a Super Bowl-caliber team to be able to sustain losses as they inevitably come through an 18-week season. Adding a player like Banks could help the Broncos both now and in the future.