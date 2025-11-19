Underrated Broncos' contributor is having an all-time clutch season so far

The 2025 Denver Broncos are turning in one of the most clutch seasons in team history through 11 games. At 9-2, the Broncos are atop the AFC once again and have done so by winning dramatically week after week. Week 11 was no exception, with Denver nailing their third walkoff field goal of the season, all of which have come in the past month of play.

For the most part, Bo Nix has received the majority of the credit for the clutch wins the Broncos have racked up. To his credit, Nix has been on fire in the final quarter and has quickly become one of football's truly elite clutch quarterbacks. However, there is one key piece to the Broncos' comeback puzzle that hasn't let the team down once yet.

Kicker Wil Lutz has not only been one of the best in football this season, but he is quickly becoming one of the best in franchise history. Lutz has nailed multiple game winners for the Broncos this season, while connecting on 85% of his field goals overall, which would somehow be the worst mark of his Broncos career. Lutz has been the definition of an unsung hero through 11 games for Denver.

Wil Lutz is becoming one of football's most clutch kickers through his time in Denver

For the majority of the season, special teams has been an issue for the Broncos, with three lone bright spots: Marvin Mims, Jeremy Crawshaw, and Lutz. Mims' ability as an All-Pro was well known heading into the season, and Crawshaw, being the only punter drafted in the 2025 draft, saw a level of expectations on him. With that being said, it wasn't difficult for Lutz to fly under the radar heading into the season.

Lutz has nailed three game-winners for the Broncos, none of which even came close to missing the uprights. The former Saint is already seventh on the Broncos' all-time field goal list at 79, and could quickly move up the list if he remains in Denver beyond this season. His steadiness and clutch gene have been an incredible upper hand for the Broncos, and he might be the key to the Broncos' success this season.

The Broncos have had great kickers before, but have struggled with having clutch kickers during their dark times. Brandon McManus famously missed a 60+ yard field goal in Seattle to start the Nate Hackett era, which would end up being his final year in Denver. That moment is a far cry from the recent successes of Lutz, who, like Nix, is easily one of the game's clutchest at his position. As the Broncos enter the 2025 playoffs, a clutch kicker is an incredible advantage for the team.