Latest odds show Broncos in the driver's seat for the AFC's top playoff seed

The Denver Broncos have six games left and could, realistically, get to 13 wins, at least, but are able to win as many as 15 this year. The team is riding an eight-game winning streak and now are on the bye in Week 12, which is perfect timing.

With how many games Denver won, and doing so in dramatic fashion, everyone probably needs a break and some time to decompress. After the team's latest win, they have never been in a better position to capture the AFC West title.

And, beyond that, the team is in a great position to earn the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs. Clinching the no. 1 seed would guarantee that Denver has homefield advantage throughout the postseason, which was the case back in the 2015 NFL Season. Well, the latest odds are painting a great picture for that top seed.

ESPN odds paint a great picture for the Denver Broncos in quest for AFC's top playoff seed

Here are the odds from FPI, which is ESPN's Football Powers Index:

Seed projections from FPI for the 10 most likely AFC playoff teams. pic.twitter.com/UjJ81rhqb2 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 17, 2025

Here are the odds for the first seed among the top teams in the AFC:



Denver Broncos: 30.2%

Indianapolis Colts: 27.8%

New England Patriots: 24.8%

Buffalo Bills: 10.7%

Those four teams have odds of at least 10%, and the Kansas City Chiefs are way down the list with .7% odds at earning the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

A huge reason why the Broncos have better odds than the Colts, who beat them earlier this year, is that Indy's remaining schedule is extremely tough, and they were also on a Week 11 bye, so it's no guarantee that they are able to get to 9-2 in Week 12.

Denver simply has to take care of business and 'match' what the other top teams do. Fortunately, the Broncos might just be the best overall team in this race, as they bring top-tier coaching, an elite defense, the experience in a playoff race, and a QB who is simply more clutch than most late in the game.

The Broncos are not guaranteed anything, but the odds are increasingly in their favor, and all they have to do is simply take care of business like they have been in the 2025 NFL Season. Clinching the first overall seed also gives Denver a bye into the Divisional Round, so they'd have to win just two games to make it to the Super Bowl this year.