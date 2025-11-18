Scary Denver Broncos' statistic could loom large after the bye week

The Denver Broncos have won eight games in a row and are now 9-2 on the season. Heading into the Week 12 bye, Denver is atop the AFC and again have the best record in the NFL. This team hasn't lost in two months and are now getting to enjoy some time off.

Many of the players will be able to get fully healthy for the stretch run, and it's a much-deserved break after a wild first 11 games. Well, the defense has been sensational, and it's a Super Bowl-caliber unit. The offense has shown a spark at times, but not having JK Dobbins is going to continue to hurt.

The special teams actually turned out its best performance of the season in Week 11, so that was nice to see, but this other group is definitely one to keep an eye on down the stretch, as they lead the league in this brutal category, and it could loom large down the stretch.

According to PFF, the Denver Broncos have the most drops in the NFL

The Denver Broncos have 26 drops on the year, according to PFF, which is the most in the NFL, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Team drops this season (PFF):



26: Jaguars, Broncos

21: Browns

19: Vikings

18: Bears, Commanders

17: Cowboys, Chargers

16: Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons, Giants

15: Rams, Jets

14: Bills, Chiefs, Packers, Steelers, Panthers

13: Saints, Cardinals, Raiders, Bengals, Dolphins

12: Colts,… — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 17, 2025

That comes out to over two drops per game, which simply is not something that can continue to happen. According to Pro Football Reference, here are the drop totals from some key Broncos' weapons:



Troy Franklin: 2

Courtland Sutton: 4

Evan Engram: 5

RJ Harvey: 2

The Broncos have to get this figured out, and whether it's simply more reps on the JUGS machine or something else, this cannot continue. It's also bringing down the offense overall, especially when it's a drop from a downfield throw from Bo Nix.

Obviously, drops are not Nix's fault - many times the ball has hit a receiver right in the hands, and they simply can't reel it in. If the Broncos hope to win the AFC West this year and earn a top seed in the AFC, the drops have to stop.

Perhaps the Week 12 bye fixes this a bit? The players will be able to get away for a week, which is probably needed, so maybe that leads to a more focused team heading down the stretch here in 2025, but it also proves that Denver needs another viable weapon on offense.

A Jaylen Waddle trade would have done wonders for this offense, but that could be something that the front office revisits in the offseason.