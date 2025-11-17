Current AFC Playoff Picture after Week 11 has postseason going through Denver

The Denver Broncos simply have to keep winning, as they are inching closer to an AFC West title and a top seed in the playoffs. Denver is now 9-2 on the season and could probably eek out a division title by going 3-3 over their final six games.

However, they surely have more on their mind and could win four or five of their final six games and earn the top seed in the playoffs. The last time Denver earned the no. 1 seed was back in 2015, and all they did that year was win the Super Bowl.

Well, after Week 11, the AFC playoff picture is very kind to the Denver Broncos.

Updated AFC Playoff Picture is very kind to the Denver Broncos

Here is the entire AFC playoff picture after Week 11:

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

The Broncos would host the playoffs for the first tine since 2015 if the current standings held, and with the Colts and Patriots also both having two losses, the Broncos might have to win 14 games to distance themselves and actually clinch the top seed. The top of the AFC is very competitive right now.

(7) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (2) New England Patriots

The Jaguars and Patriots would play each other in the Wild Card Round, and the Broncos host Jacksonville in a few weeks. Jacksonville does sport a stingy defense, so that could make things a bit tough. The Patriots have someone in Drake Maye who could be the MVP of the league right now, but the roster talent isn't quite there yet.

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Indianapolis Colts

The two losses on the Denver Broncos' record this year are from the Colts and Chargers in back-to-back weeks, but if the Broncos played these teams now, they would like their chances. The Chargers are dealing with a bad, banged-up offensive line and an overall injured roster that lacks depth. The Colts are seeing Daniel Jones revert back to his old ways, as he's fumbled six times over the past two games and just hasn't been very good overall.

(5) Buffalo Bills @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Neither Buffalo nor Pittsburgh has been very special this year, and I would love the Broncos' chances if either team ended up playing in Denver during the postseason. The Broncos beat the Bills back in 2023 but got throttled by them in the Wild Card Round back in 2024.

This could be a fun matchup overall and one where both teams are going to play physical and beat each other up.