Two worst case scenarios for the Broncos in first week of preseason action

A lot has transpired since the last time the Denver Broncos took the field for a game. Denver reshaped its roster around rookie quarterback Bo Nix, locking in wide receiver Courtland Sutton via a four‑year, $92M extension and adding tight end Evan Engram as Sean Payton’s long‑desired “joker” weapon. In the backfield, the Broncos added veteran JK Dobbins and former UCF playmaker RJ Harvey.

On defense, they signed safety Talanoa Hufanga and revamped inside linebacker by bringing in Dre Greenlaw to pair with returning Justin Strnad and transitioning Drew Sanders inside. With D.J. Jones and Zach Allen also extended, Denver enters the preseason with depth and ambition. Despite their wealth of moves and several new pieces, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the team.

A few former starters are seemingly in no-man's land on the roster, and one position in particular is already being battered by injuries, which should surprise just about no one. Let's take a look at two worst-case scenarios for the Broncos' first pre-season game.

Worst-case scenarios for Denver Broncos in Preseason Week 1 vs. 49ers

1. New Faces Don't Mesh

The 2024 Broncos proved that there is no useless roster spot, and all 53 men in Broncos orange are vital pieces to Sean Payton's presence. All 53 spots carry importance, which makes the pre-season action that reserves and third teamers receive all the more important. One of the biggest issues that the Broncos could run into would be a struggle for new faces to mesh in Denver. It will be a process for plenty of the new Broncos, but obvious red flags in pre-season week one could become a massive issue for Sean Payton and his staff.

While names such as Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga might not see considerable action in San Francisco, other names such as Sai'vion Jones, Que Robinson, and 20th overall selection Jahdae Barron might be key pieces in Saturday's game plan.

2. Injuries to inside linebackers

The Broncos had a trio of inside backers suffer injuries already in camp: Alex Singleton broke his finger, requiring surgery, Dre Greenlaw already tweaked his leg in camp after suffering a minor injury before reporting to Broncos camp, and Drew Sanders is undergoing surgery for a foot injury that will sideline him well into the regular season. Needless to say, the Broncos cannot suffer another injury at inside linebacker. 4th on their depth chart comes Justin Strnad, who could now reasonably be held back from pre-season week one action out of fear for further injuries.

The Broncos have other undrafted free agents and camp depth signings on their depth chart, highlighted by training camp standout Levelle Bailey, who could become a fixture in Denver's defense if need be. Despite that, it feels as though the Broncos are one more injury away from needing to bring in reinforcements at inside linebacker, which is not ideal before the preseason starts.