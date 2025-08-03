Broncos' first notable cut of training camp is already painfully obvious

Every NFL team has tough roster competitions going on during training camp, and the Denver Broncos are no exception. One position group is arguably competing for practice squad spots only at this point, and a number of guys are already standing out for those roles.

And one guy hasn't been on the field yet at all.

At this stage of camp, you want to have had at least a standout day or two at practice, and just about every receiver has found a way to be mentioned. Even former tryout player Kyrese Rowan has generated some headlines for his speed and effort out there at practice. The adage is true -- you can't make the club from the tub. It's possible that a pretty notable receiver is going to be among the Broncos' first roster cuts this year.

AT Perry could be on the outside looking in of Broncos WR competition

AT Perry was a very exciting pickup for the Denver Broncos when they added him to their practice squad last year. A former 6th-round pick out of Wake Forest, Perry showed off his big-play ability with size and speed as a rookie with the Saints in 2023, catching four touchdown passes.

It was a bit of a shocker when the Saints decided to cut Perry, but the Broncos -- with a number of connections to the Saints beyond Sean Payton -- decided to add him to the practice squad.

And with the team seemingly reeling from the loss of Tim Patrick, the idea of a young AT Perry coming in and filling that void as a big-bodied receiver was extremely appealing. Unfortunately, we're all still waiting to see him on the field.

Injuries are terrible, and players can only control so much, but Perry missed a lot of the offseason program before missing the first week-plus of training camp. We'll see if he can get out there on the field for the duration of camp or any preseason games, but the Broncos have a number of other young and promising receivers making plays.

Joaquin Davis, Jerjuan Newton, and Courtney Davis have all managed to make some standout plays early on at training camp. Even Michael Bandy has made some plays. It just doesn't feel like the Broncos are going to prioritize keeping a guy like Perry around when he hasn't proven he can stay on the field and be an asset to the team.

His opportunity could come in the form of a late camp resurgence, or some dominant games in the preseason. There is still going to be belief from the scouting department and coaching staff that he can put it together, but time is running out.