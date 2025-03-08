Top free agent TE options for the Broncos with Mike Gesicki off the board

The 2025 free agency frenzy is getting closer, specifically on Monday, March 10, when the legal tampering period starts. This means that teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents and their new deals will become official once the new league year opens on Wednesday, March 13. As free agency is set to start, one of the top priorities for the Denver Broncos is tight end.

The tight end room had 188 combined yards in 2024, which is simply unacceptable. The Broncos must find their guy, someone who can help Bo Nix in the receiving area. Either in free agency and/or the draft.

Before free agency even began, specifically earlier on Saturday, one of the top options for the Broncos at the tight end position became unavailable. The Cincinnati Bengals agreed on a three-year deal to re-sign their tight end, Mike Gesicki.

It’s a 3-year deal worth $25.5M for Mike Gesicki. While the #Bengals work on their two star WRs, their emerging TE stays with Joe Burrow, too. https://t.co/LcSWI6mCHY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2025

Cincinnati was able to re-sign one of their key players before he officially became a free agent. With Gesicki off the board, let's look at the top options for the Denver Broncos at a much-needed position.

Top free agent tight end options for the Denver Broncos:

Evan Engram:

The 2025 free agent class, specifically at tight end did not have many options for Denver. Now one of the top options in Gesicki is unavailable. Luckily on Thursday, the Jaguars released the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, Evan Engram. Engram instantly became the top option for Denver. He has more than 360 receiving yards in every year he has been in the league.

#Jaguars waived Evan Engram with failed physical designation — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 7, 2025

He instantly becomes an option to fill the 'joker' role head coach Sean Payton has mentioned all over the offseason. The concern with Engram is his health, as reportedly, the Jags cut him with a failed physical designation.

Zach Ertz:

Another option for Denver at the tight end position is Zach Ertz. The 12-year veteran had a bounce-back year one in Washington, helping Bo Nix's fellow draft classmate Jayden Daniels win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The three-time Pro Bowler had 654 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, he was a key weapon in Washington and could be a good option for Denver.

Adding a veteran tight end such as Ertz would help Bo Nix in the middle of the field, and at the same time can help with the development of the young guys, assuming that Denver also drafts a tight end. He can be a very valuable piece in Sean Payton's offense.

Tyler Conklin:

Tyler Conklin is not the best option for Denver at tight end but could be a decent addition. He is an experienced and versatile guy, who had 449 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024 with the New York Jets. He has not had less than 200 receiving yards since 2020.

Juwan Johnson:

Not my favorite option, but Juwan Johnson is one option for Denver at the tight end position, especially because head coach Sean Payton signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has at least 350+ yards in the last three seasons.

I'm in the minority I think but Juwan Johnson does not move me at all. Same size as LJ Humphrey, same numbers on a per-17 game basis. Would be a lazy move to me pic.twitter.com/7D383Pe6pc — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) March 2, 2025

Other options include: Tommy Tremble, Gerald Everett, and Austin Hooper.