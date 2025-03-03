Three positions the Broncos must avoid overpaying in 2025 NFL free agency

After a surprise playoff run, the Denver Broncos are now tasked with improving their roster in free agency and the draft, allowing them to take that next step from playoff contender to conference contender. The 2024 AFC West was one of the best divisions in football, likely coming in just behind the NFC North.

The West figures to be a dog fight again next year and possibly be even better. The focus of the Broncos' offseason will be on how to improve the roster as efficiently as possible, which can be highlighted by stressing a lack of overspending at these key positions in free agency.

3 positions the Broncos can't afford to overspend in NFL Free Agency

1. Running Back

Even with the current running back renaissance taking place in the NFL and in college football, the Broncos should avoid spending major money on a free agent running back. There are plenty of viable options set to hit the market, such as former Charger JK Dobbins, but the Broncos should look to build a stable in their backfield.

This year's draft class of runners has some evaluators calling it one of the best classes ever, and the Broncos are in a great position to try and nab at least one back in the draft. If the team is able to get the likes of a Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa or an RJ Harvey out of UCF on a minimal cap hit to pair with Audric Estimé and Jaleel McLaughlin, would anyone be complaining that the team didn't spend top dollar on a likely past-their-prime running back in free agency? Probably not.

The Broncos could probably land this exact duo without using their first-round selection, which might allow them to try and use their first-round selection on a position with less elite talent, such as tight end.

2. Defensive Line

The Broncos made their money on the defensive line last year by maximizing their defensive rotations and optimizing production from different players in smaller sample sizes. The only Broncos defensive lineman to play over 50% of the team's defensive snaps was Zach Allen, who was one of the best defensive linemen in football last year. All other linemen played under half of the team's snaps, but players like DJ Jones, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers were all able to produce at high levels.

If the Broncos remain true to this formula, they should be able to replicate their success next year, even if Jones leaves in free agency. If he does, which there is a strong case to make that he will not return, the Broncos should look to the draft or to a cheaper option to take his snaps. A major success of their system last year was optimizing the performances of guys like Franklin-Myers and Roach, both who were castaways before finding their way to Denver. If the formula works, why change it?

3. Backup Quarterback

This one feels a bit odd to sound the alarms on, but with a team facing the financial restraints that the Broncos are, every penny against the cap counts. The Broncos committed just under $10 million to Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson last year to play no meaningful snaps for the Broncos. Not to diminish the importance of a backup quarterback, but the Broncos need to be able to allocate every dollar they can accordingly, and spending big on a Nix backup could prevent them from upgrading other more important spots on the roster. Instead, the Broncos should examine drafting a Nix backup.