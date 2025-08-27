Top Broncos' hater Nick Wright keeps giving fans bulletin board material

Nick Wright might be the top Denver Broncos' hater out there, and he keeps giving fans bulletin board material.

He was wrong about Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos last year, although most people were. Well, he's back at it again with another hilarious prediction for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season. Sure, not everyone is ready to say that this team is a contender and will dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but it's clear how much better Denver got from last year.

And despite them having a top-10 and perhaps even top-5 roster in the league, a future Hall of Fame coach, and a budding quarterback, Wright just can't seem to buy into the Broncos for 2025.

Nick Wright thinks Denver goes 7-10 and finishes last in the AFC West

Not only does Nick Wright think the Broncos finish last in the AFC West, but he thinks they finish with a losing record, which is really interesting:

.@getnickwright predicted the AFC West standings and dropped a banner in honor of his pick for #1:



“Chiefs win 10th straight Division Title.” pic.twitter.com/lmCiFp7U6z — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 26, 2025

His continued logic for the Denver Broncos being bad in 2025 is flawed, as he can't stop mentioning last year 'this' and last year 'that.' However, the 2025 season really doesn't have anything to do with what the Broncos did in 2024.

Wright's primary argument is that the Broncos beat up on bad teams and lost to good teams, and while this is true, what else was Denver supposed to do against the bad teams? Furthermore, Denver had a rookie QB and poor weapons on offense, so it's not like they were at all expected to beat their tougher opponents, right.

What we saw from the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season was a perfect example of how a rebuild works with a young QB but the team's elite coaching staff was able to squeeze out every single ounce of success that they could have.

With added talent on either side of the ball and the strong likelihood that both Bo Nix and the defense are better, the Broncos are a lot closer to winning 14 games in 2025 than they are winning seven.