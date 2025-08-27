Denver Broncos 53-man roster: Weakest positions are painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos have their 53-man roster, and it is painfully obvious which positions stick out as being the weakest. On paper, there aren't many rosters in the NFL that have the amount of talent Denver has, but that doesn't mean the Broncos don't have some shaky positions.

The roster cutdown deadline was on Tuesday, so every team in the league has their initial roster but could still make some changes between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season. The Broncos' initial roster is right here:

Let's put the stacked positions aside for a second and take a look at the positions that are clearly the weakest.

Weakest positions on the Denver Broncos' initial roster

Tight End (Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull)

Even with the addition of Evan Engram in the offseason, the Broncos' tight end room is just not all that stable. They probably wanted one of the many draftable TE prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the board simply did not fall that way, and they waived seventh-round rookie Caleb Lohner, but he is a massive project. If Engram goes down with an injury, which has happened before, Denver is again in trouble at this position.

Inside Linebacker (Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Karene Reid)

A similar situation as the tight end room, the Broncos' starting linebackers in Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton have both gotten hurt this offseason, and you get the sense that if one goes down, things could go off the rails. Many in Broncos Country have called for the team to make another free agency signing for this room like Kyzir White, but it doesn't appear like Denver plans on doing that. Let's hope that Greenlaw and Singleton are able to stay on the field.

Punter (Jeremy Crawshaw)

While this may be an overreaction, Jeremy Crawshaw didn't exactly blow us away in the preseason, as it seems like his punting suffered during in-game situations. He was a draft pick of Denver's, so the team is going to stick with him, but you also have to wonder how much a punter can actually grow in the NFL. If Crawshaw struggles during the season, what would have to change for him to simply punt better? Is there a ton of room for development? The Broncos' punting situation feels a bit uneasy at the moment.