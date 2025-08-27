Denver Broncos' best positions after roster cuts are too good to ignore

The Denver Broncos have set their initial roster. Which positions stick out as being the best?

Denver has set their initial 53-man roster, and it's quite good. The team's roster will likely remain the same by the time the regular season rolls around. The Broncos are hosting the Tennessee Titans, and some former Broncos will be suiting up in that game for the Titans.

Anyway, we've talked about some of the weaker spots on this roster, but what about the deeper spots? Let's dive into the best position groups on Denver's roster following roster cuts.

Best Denver Broncos' position groups following roster cuts

Outside Linebacker (Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, Dondrea Tillman)

It's truly rare to see this much talent at EDGE rusher for any NFL team. Four of the five here are incumbents and all had at least five sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, and the new addition in Que Robinson has notable pass-rush traits. Both Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper had double-digit sacks in 2024, and then-rookie Jonah Elliss proved himself very deserving of more snaps in 2025.

Defensive Line (Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson, Sai'vion Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike)

Arguably the best defensive line in the NFL, the starting trio of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers are all returning for 2025, and key backups in Malcolm Roach and Jordan Jackson are encouraging. Rookie defensive end Sai'vion Jones feels like JFM's replacement, and Eyioma Uwazurike has really done himself a lot of favors lately and earned a spot on the roster. This position group has high-end talent and is quite deep.

Offensive Line (Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum, Alex Forsyth, Matt Peart, Alex Palczewski)

Returning all five starters from 2024, the Broncos' offensive line is among the best in the NFL, and guys like Alex Forsyth and Alex Palczewski have started games and looked quite solid in those starts. There really isn't a major weakness with this group, but some have pointed out Luke Wattenberg's deficiencies as a run blocker.

Cornerback (Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine)

With CB talent hurting across the NFL, the Denver Broncos being five deep at the position almost feels unfair, and we can all see just how good this group is. Patrick Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the best CB in the NFL, and guys like Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are rock-solid at what they do. First-round pick Jahdae Barron is probably going to be lining up all over the place this year, and second-year CB Kris Abrams-Draine is about as good as any NFL team could possibly get with a depth player.