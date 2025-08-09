Top Broncos hater Nick Wright is back with another horrendous Bo Nix take

The biggest Denver Broncos hater has to be Nick Wright, as he is back with yet another horrendous opinion about Bo Nix. It's no secret that Wright hates the Broncos, and I guess you can't blame him. He is a Kansas City Chiefs fan and makes no secret of that.

Well, one of the main arguments that people have against Bo Nix is the lazy argument that he's going to be the next Mac Jones. These people site the similar playing style of Nix and Jones (which isn't similar at all), and that both quarterbacks were playing alongside top defenses during their rookie season.

As you can imagine, Nick Wright loves this argument and is making a fool of himself by espousing it again on his platforms.

Nick Wright is grasping for straws to bash Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos

If you look closely, Bo Nix reminds you a lot of… Mac Jones@getnickwright breaks down why he has a hard time believing in Bo and the Broncos in 2025 pic.twitter.com/XH8eEaP9re — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) August 7, 2025

Nick Wright is losing control here. He's talking about how both the 2021 Patriots and 2024 Broncos won 10 games, made the playoffs, and lost to the Buffalo Bills, and that is somehow supposed to mean Bo Nix is the next Mac Jones.

He then continues on asking why he should believe the Broncos are all of a sudden are going to be great. Well, Nick, unless you were living under a rock, you'd have seen how much talent the Broncos added, and that they are rebuilding this operation the right way.

What else were the Broncos supposed to do in 2024? Lose a ton of games? What else should they have done in the offseason? You see, it's clear that Wright has no idea how an NFL team rebuilds itself and gets into contention.

Denver is going this the right way - they drafted and developed a young QB, had solid talent around him, and also then added even more talent this offseason as they approach a crucial year two. There is no clear basis in the argument that Bo Nix is going to be the next Mac Jones - both Nix and Jones are two totally different quarterbacks, and their situations are different.

It is clear as day that Nick Wright is going to be wrong about the Broncos... again.