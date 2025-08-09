Failed Broncos draft pick may have one final audition to save job vs. 49ers

The NFL preseason is without consequence when it comes to the playoff chase. Wins and losses obviously do not matter. But to say the NFL preseason doesn't matter would be a complete oversight.

The NFL preseason is where not only roster and depth chart battles take place, but players are fighting for their NFL lives altogether. The Denver Broncos have the highest roster retention rate in the NFL from 2024 to 2025, and as great as that stat is, the consequence is that recent draft picks are going to be on the chopping block.

One player, in particular, who is on the cusp of potentially losing his roster spot entirely, is cornerback Damarri Mathis.

Damarri Mathis under a ton of pressure going into Broncos preseason opener

Mathis was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh who was one of the most highly regarded selections of that particular class by the Broncos. Mathis was given a third-round grade by many NFL Draft outlets, and his athletic testing before the draft led many to believe that his best days were yet ahead of him.

And sure enough, Mathis would end up becoming a full-time starter during his rookie season with the Broncos, even after a rough start against the Los Angeles Chargers on a Monday night game. There were some obvious growing pains for Mathis, but all the talk from GM George Paton in the 2023 offseason seemed indicative of the team's belief that Mathis could be a starter opposite Pat Surtain.

And the team's offseason moves reflected that confidence.

Although the Broncos traded up for Riley Moss in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they didn't make really any other moves to upgrade the position. And as soon as Mathis struggled in year two, the Broncos turned to journeyman veteran Levi Wallace.

By the start of the 2024 season, Mathis had lost his starting job completely, and wasn't even competing to start in the slot. The Broncos were sailing full steam ahead with Moss on the outside opposite Pat Surtain and Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot. Then, when injuries crept up in 2024, it was rookie Kris Abrams-Draine who stepped up and proved he could be a future asset to the team.

The Broncos' selection of Jahdae Barron in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft put a number of other players on the bubble, but none more so than Mathis, who is entering a contract year. Mathis needs a huge performance against the 49ers to reignite confidence that, at the very least, he can be a major asset on special teams.

At his price tag of just under $4 million this season, he'll have to do at least that or he'll be a roster cut/trade candidate in short order.