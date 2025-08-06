Sean Payton is lying to everybody with initial Broncos depth chart release

it's well-documented that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton absolutely hates being mandated to release an initial depth chart, and borderline uses it as a source for humor. But because the league requires it, Payton obliges, and he always gives folks something to talk about.

The initial depth chart release is always a reflection of "seniority" as rookies are all at the bottom of the depth chart based on principle. It was no different the last two years with even quarterback Bo Nix being buried behind Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson at this time a year ago.

As Payton puts it, the rookies have to earn their wings out there on the practice field and in preseason games as every player on the roster fights to get that Bronco head on their helmet.

Broncos depth chart a hilarious lie by head coach Sean Payton

The initial depth chart for the Broncos includes a few pretty funny ones from Payton, even as guys have been consistently working in with the top offense and defense throughout the course of training camp.

Every rookie is listed among the bottom of each position group, including running back RJ Harvey, who is listed as the 6th back on the depth chart behind JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson.

First-round pick Jahdae Barron is listed behind Reese Taylor in the slot, even though there's been absolutely no mention of Taylor running with even the 2nd-string defense this offseason (although that's entirely possible).

On both sides of the ball, there are very few things that raise any eyebrows, although some things are maybe worth reading into a little bit. Third-year player Drew Sanders, who was injured after a strong start to training camp, is listed as the 5th linebacker behind both Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey, who has also had a good camp this year for the team.

It appears Bailey has surpassed Sanders on the depth chart, which isn't surprising because Sanders has barely practiced.

It's also fascinating to see Michael Bandy listed as the 6th receiver on the team right now, even though in reality, he would be 7th at best. But because of his listing, we can maybe get a small peek at what the Broncos think about his camp so far. Bandy has seniority over the other receivers, however, so that may not be anything.

Nate Adkins is ahead of Lucas Krull at the tight end position right now, per this initial depth chart release. Eyioma Uwazurike and Jordan Jackson are both listed with the second-string defensive line, although third-round rookie Sai'vion Jones isn't going anywhere and is listed with the 3rd unit. They might be battling it out for one spot.

Ultimately, we won't get a true depth chart until closer to Week 1 of the season, and even then, we really don't know what Payton will have up his sleeve. Just like everything else, the initial depth chart is a tool.