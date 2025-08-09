Denver Broncos' loaded secondary might open up a massive trade opportunity

The Denver Broncos have the deepest secondary in the NFL heading into the 2025 season, but could they leverage that for something else? Denver's secondary is all of a sudden young, talented, and flat-out loaded.

The team has revamped the secondary with a plethora of draft picks in Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, and now Jahdae Barron. Both Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga came over in free agency, and that's honestly genius roster-building.

Cornerback is more important than safety, and we have seen the free agency market at the position be quite deep in recent years. Well, Denver's secondary is so deep that the front office could end up pulling from that unit to perhaps bolster another position in a trade...

The Denver Broncos' secondary could help improve another unit

When you think about it, all of Patrick Surtain, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Talanoa Hufanga, and Brandon Jones feel like total locks at the position. Other players like Damarri Mathis, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Ja'Quan McMillian and their roster spots don't feel secure right now.

And that is not to say they aren't talented enough to be on the Broncos' roster, but the secondary is simply so deep that they can't keep everyone. If I were George Paton, the Broncos' steady GM, I would strongly consider shopping McMillian, Mathis, or even Abrams-Draine to see what is out there.

Denver could absolutely use a boost at inside linebacker, and teams like the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers surely need the secondary help. It honestly does feel like a matter of time before the Broncos shop some of their cornerbacks to see what is out there.

This team is quite close - they don't have any major roster holes at the moment but do have some uneasy positions like at linebacker. It would be wise for the Broncos to take from a massive strength to bolster a unit in need of more assistance.