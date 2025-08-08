Key Broncos' free agent addition is already a massive steal for the team

The Denver Broncos were certainly aggressive in free agency. Is their aggression in acquiring key players going to pay off in the 2025 season? In less than a month, the Denver Broncos host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

This is the most talented Broncos' team we have seen since the Super Bowl season back in 2015. On paper, there isn't a significant hole - and one of their key additions in Evan Engram helped fill a massive hole at tight end.

While Engram is getting up there in age and only a short-term solution, he brings a high-end receiving skillset to the team, which is a key aspect of the offense Denver has been missing. Some have already said that Engram is a steal for the franchise.

Evan Engram is already a steal for the Denver Broncos

Here is Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report talking about why Evan Engram is already a steal for the Denver Broncos:

Contract: 2 years, $23 million



Background: The 30-year-old veteran has made two Pro Bowls (one with the Giants, one with the Jaguars) and has three 700-yard campaigns under his belt. He played in just nine games due to a torn labrum in 2024. Why he looks like a steal: Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi stated recently that Engram had "met or exceeded" expectations in camp, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. "He can run. He can change direction. Willing blocker. He sticks his nose in there. Complete tight end. Guy that's been really showing up in camp," Lombardi added.

There’s plenty of hype that he could become a go-to for second-year franchise quarterback Bo Nix, and that contract is far from being albatross.

What sticks out the most to me in this quote if offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talking about him being a willing blocker. Sure, Engram was not signed to be a blocking tight end, but what if that side of his game begins to come into form?

That would be a massive plus and would allow Engram to stay on the field more often. Overall, Denver is going to use Engram a ton in the passing game, as Adam Trautman is a better blocker, but the veteran tight end formerly of the Giants and Jaguars already being seen as a steal is awesome for the Denver Broncos.