Latest Broncos' record prediction sends the Chiefs' dynasty down the drain

The Denver Broncos are good enough to win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season, and some do truly believe they can. It's tough to truly believe that Denver can do it since Kansas City has won the division for nine years in a row.

They're obviously going for a 10th-straight division title in 2025, but Denver has stacked a ton of talent recently. In fact, they've added so much talent that it's pretty clear that Denver's roster is better than Kansas City's at this point.

The Chiefs are lacking key talent on either side of the ball and are seeing some of their key players in Chris Jones and Travis Kelce get much older. Anyway, some major NFL record predictions are very high on the Broncos for 2025.

USA Today predicts that the Denver Broncos win the division title in 2025 with a 12-5 record

USA Today is predicting that the Denver Broncos not only finish with a better record than the Kansas City Chiefs, but that they win the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, earning the third seed in the AFC playoffs as well.

USA Today’s official NFL projections are here …



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/2tFZeijTYm — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 8, 2025

How about this? Not only is Denver projected to win the AFC West, but the Los Angeles Chargers are predicted to win two fewer games than they did in 2024, and the Las Vegas Raiders are way down there in last place as a total non-factor.

This would be a pretty ideal scenario for the Broncos and does represent a modest but sizeable progression from 2024 into 2025. The biggest reasons why Denver leaps from 10-7 to 12-5 would be a year two leap from Bo Nix and the defense perhaps getting a little bit better.

Can the Denver Broncos do what some thing is the impossible and win back the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season?